Concern that rescuing Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) would see the privatisation of the national governing body for equestrian sport was among the reasons the plan was not backed by the Minister for Agriculture, Martin Heydon, according to informed sources.

An order to wind up the company was approved by High Court judge Cian Ferriter on Thursday after barrister Ross Gorman, for the court-appointed examiner James Walsh of JW Accountants, said the plan to rescue the company had encountered a legal impediment which it appeared could not be overcome.

Walsh, who was appointed at the request of the company in August, told the judge he wanted to emphasise “how close the company came to a successful outcome” but the proposed investment from the preferred bidder was dependent on the execution by the Department of Agriculture of a particular contract for next year.

The National Equine Breeding Services contract had been won by HSI by way of a tendering process earlier this year but the finalisation of the contract was not agreed at the time the organisation had to seek court protection arising from its financial difficulties.

The rescue plan for the company envisaged the services contract for this year also being transferred to a new HSI.

Barrister Stephen Brady, for the Department of Agriculture, said it was his instructions that the legal issues that had arisen in relation to the contracts could not be overcome.

Asked by the judge if there was any possibility of the Minister changing his mind, Brady said: “The answer to that is no.”

None of the notice parties before the court were objecting to HSI being wound up, Gorman said.

The judge adjourned the case until just before lunch to allow for last minute consideration given the “wider interests at stake” but was told when the hearing resumed that there had been no change. He then granted an order that HSI, a company limited by guarantee, be wound up.

The company, which had 40 employees, performs key functions in a €1 billion industry by way of issuing equine passports through the online Horse Source system, acting as an umbrella body for the equine sport, recreation and breeding sector, and by the licensing and regulating of athletes and horses for international competitions.

The company has run up significant debts in recent times and owed money to, among others, the Revenue Commissioners and Weatherbys, to which it is understood a significant six figure sum was owed for its work providing equine passport services to HSI.

The rescue bid received by the examiner would have seen much of this debt going unpaid but the winding up of HSI is likely to see creditors receiving even less.

Documents drafted as part of the effort to save HSI show the failed rescue attempt would have seen the company taken over by preferred bidder, businessman Dermod Dwyer (80), and the Minister for Agriculture would lose the right to appoint directors to a board where, currently, the Minister appoints the majority.

It is understood this loss of political control over the board was a “red line” issue for both the departments of Agriculture and Sport, both of which provide grants to HSI.

According to the documents seen by The Irish Times, the rescue proposal involved planned increases in the registration charges and fees for equestrian events being levied by HSI, even though increases last year led to controversy and an eventual partial climbdown by the body.

The failed proposal envisaged HSI chief executive Denis Duggan, chief operating officer Avalon Everett, and chief financial officer Killian Carroll remaining in place and becoming equity holders in the arrangement envisaged by Dwyer, according to the documents.

Another of the three bids received by Walsh, from a consortium comprised of HSI associated organisations Showjumping Ireland, Eventing Ireland, Dressage Ireland, and Para Equestrian Ireland, envisaged a new senior management team replacing the chief executive, COO and CFO.

Following the court’s decision, Heydon said he would work with “all stakeholders to ensure that services continue to be delivered with minimal disruption and that a sustainable long-term solution is implemented for the benefit of the Irish sport horse sector.”

He was “very disappointed” that HSI was going into liquidation and said his thoughts were with its employees who had demonstrated “professionalism, dedication and commitment” at all times.

“I was acutely aware that Horse Sport Ireland faced substantial financial challenges,” the Minister said.

He, his officials and colleagues from the Department of Sport were “determined to leave no stone unturned in exploring every possible avenue to secure a sustainable future for HSI,” he added.

Dwyer is the chairman of the Powerscourt Estate in Co Wickow and was the founding executive chairman of the Convention Centre in Dublin, and founding chairman of the Ritz-Carlton Powerscourt Hotel, Co Wicklow.