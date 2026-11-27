Cathartic? Not especially. Vindicated? Not really. Satisfied? Yes, in a team rather than personal context. Emotionally, the last option is probably closest to the mark when Andrew Porter reflected on how he felt at the final whistle last weekend at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland’s scrum horrors and yellow peril of 12 months ago in losing to South Africa in Dublin got plenty of airtime in the build-up to last Saturday. For most of the Irish team there were plenty of other Tests in the interim. Two calf issues saw Porter miss last season’s Six Nations and the summer tour.

That’s a long fester. He returned in time for the northern leg of the Nations Championship. He wasn’t nervous, just invested for the Springboks rematch.

“I think I was just more aware and more conscious of it in my preparation,” Porter said. “I had a long time to think about that one, that’s what injury does. It was [about] being as best prepared as I could for the game because I knew I didn’t want history to repeat itself.” He took solace from being “prepared by some of the best in terms of players and coaches”.

“It was obviously an incredible night. The atmosphere was great. But I think just from a team perspective, it was just great to see how we’ve built the last few weeks. You compare that game from the game this time last year. I suppose it’s nice to get that one off my back personally. It was a good one to be a part of.”

[ I don’t want to be the rugby Grinch on Ireland’s good festive vibes. But...Opens in new window ]

The scrum infiltrates any conversation with a prop. South Africa’s is the best in the world. He was blind to the fact that the visitors won more penalties and free-kicks in that facet of the game. But he’s learned to take what’s an offer and one thing was the scrum penalty that Ireland won on the South African feed.

“Things just clicked on that scrum for us. It was a nice bit of energy. You could feel it from the crowd. It’s nice looking at it and a nice feeling at the time. But I suppose the scoresheet [penalty-count wise] after was four against. There were a few that went against us. One from five metres out, which was critical when they scored off it.”

Andrew Porter at the captain's run at Richmond RFC, London. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

To the naked eye it looked like Wilco Louw hit and then chased immediately before the ball came in. It’s illegal, but then so is most of the stuff that goes on. Porter had a conversation with referee Christophe Ridley as the two made their way back to the middle of the pitch after Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s conversion.

It’s important to keep a respectful channel of communication. “You try to get on the good side of a ref against any team and try to keep an open dialogue with them. I suppose in the moment you can obviously feel like something’s happened, and you want to bring the referee’s attention to it to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

[ As Ireland celebrated beating South Africa, I was watching two players on the benchOpens in new window ]

So, what was the subject matter? “I suppose it was that kind of hit and chase. That’s what it felt like. I’m not sure what it looked like. I suppose you want to bring the referee’s attention to it, so it doesn’t keep happening.”

Porter is happy to bundle the momentum and take it to Twickenham for Friday night’s game against Australia. He has goals outside the scrum. His carrying game has been conspicuously productive.

“[It’s] being a bit more conscious about it in training, getting around coaches and seeing where it can get better and where it can improve.

“It’s also just going back after injury and having a bit more mental freedom. I just wanted to get on the ball more and give myself more chances.”

The Wallabies have been warned.