Inflation, which hit a three-year high of 4.3 per cent last month, is expected to remain elevated for months, dampening the purchasing power of households here.

The volume of retail sales in Ireland fell in October as consumers spent less in bars and department stores and purchased fewer cars.

The latest snapshot comes as households continue to grapple with a cost-of-living squeeze triggered by higher fuel prices.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said retail sales fell by 0.1 per cent in October but remained on an upward trajectory in annual terms, rising by 3.9 per cent in the 12 months to October.

When volatile car sales are excluded, the volume of sales was up by 0.4 per cent in October and grew by 3.3 per cent in the year when compared with October 2025.

The cost of transport fuels (petrol and diesel) and home heating oil has surged since the US/Israeli-led attack on Iran and the disruption to global energy.

Inflation, which hit a three-year high of 4.3 per cent last month, is expected to remain elevated for months, dampening the purchasing power of households here.

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The CSO data indicated the largest monthly falls in retail sales were recorded in bars (-3 per cent), motor trades (-1.4 per cent), department stores (-1.2 per cent) and furniture and lighting (-0.7 per cent).

Sectors showing the largest monthly volume increases were hardware, paints and glass (+2 per cent), other retail sales (+1.7 per cent) and clothing, footwear and textiles (+1.4 per cent).

Separately inflation in France and Spain slowed much more than anticipated as energy pressures eased, offering some relief to the European Central Bank (ECB) as it weighs raising interest rates further.

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French prices rose 3.2 per cent from a year ago in November, down from 3.7 per cent in October and far below the 3.6 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Spain’s reading came in at 4.1 per cent, easing from 4.9 per cent and considerably weaker than the 4.7 per cent expected.

Despite the slowdown, inflation remains well above the ECB’s two per cent target as the war in the Middle East continues to reverberate.

Policymakers have already lifted borrowing costs twice and are expected to do so again in December.

Investors, and some officials, are indicating more action beyond that. Traders on Friday, however, pared bets on hikes by end-2027, assigning a 25 per cent chance of three increases compared with 35 per cent before the inflation numbers were released.

Officials at the ECB’s last policy meeting in October determined that the outlook for prices had deteriorated, supporting “a continuation of the measured policy response, while noting that further tightening was likely necessary.”

Speaking to Bloomberg this week, Austrian central bank Governor Martin Kocher cited “significant upside risks” to inflation as he warned that the ECB “should not fall behind the curve.”

Friday’s data are the first for this month from the region’s major economies. The 21-nation euro zone publishes figures on Tuesday, with analysts seeing a retreat to 3.9 per cent. – Additional reporting Bloomberg