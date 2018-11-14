Irish Times leads way in Smurfit School business journalist awards

The Irish Times has received the highest number of nominations in the 2018 UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards.

Journalists at The Irish Times received a total of six nominations across the different categories.

Business Affairs Correspondent Mark Paul, who won business news story of the year last year along with Irish Times Business Editor Ciarán Hancock, has been nominated for the award again this year with Public Affairs Editor Simon Carswell. The Irish Independent’s Dearbhail MacDonald and Gavin Daly of the Sunday Times were also nominated in the category.

Mark Paul picked up a second nomination for business feature of the year, with Tom Lyons of the Sunday Business Post, David Murphy of RTÉ and Mark Tighe of the Sunday Times also making the shortlist.

Fiona Reddan of The Irish Times has been shortlisted as “specialist business reporter of the year”, alongside Adrian Weckler of the Irish Independent and Tighe.

Business interview

In the “business interview of the year” category, Laura Slattery and Joe Brennan of The Irish Times were nominated, along with the Irish Independent’s John Mulligan. Peter Hamilton has been shortlisted as “upcoming journalist of the year”, with Amy Molloy of Independent News & Media

The awards will take place in Dublin on December 3rd.

Irish Times journalists also led the way in the annual Newsbrands Journalism Awards, with 34 nominations. The Newsbrands awards will take place on Thursday this week.