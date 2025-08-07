Politics

Number of failed asylum applicants granted leave to remain in State drops by half

More than 1,000 were granted permission to remain in 2023, but fewer than 500 in 2024

Asylum seekers' tents near Leinster House in Dublin city centre last December. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni
Harry McGee
Thu Aug 07 2025 - 06:00

There has been a reduction of more than half in the number of unsuccessful international protection applicants who have been given leave to remain in the State by the Minister for Justice over the past two years.

New figures released by the Department of Justice show that then minister for justice Helen McEntee gave permission to remain in the State to 1,010 people who failed to be granted asylum or refugee status in 2023.

In 2024, however, that number dropped sharply to 483.

Under the current Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, there appears to be a continuing reduction in permissions. A total of 210 permissions have been granted between January 1st and July 18th this year, suggesting the overall number for 2025 could be as low as 400.

Mr O’Callaghan disclosed the figures in response to a parliamentary question from Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín.

He pointed out that an exceptionally high number of permissions had been granted in 2022 – 2,835.

The higher numbers for that year, he said, were attributed to the impact of Covid and the moratorium imposed during the pandemic on removing people from the State.

He also said there was a once-off scheme that allowed undocumented people to regularise their status in 2022, and that included people living in the State who had failed to get protection status.

“It is a central priority for me that our international protection and immigration systems are robust and enforced,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

Asylum seekers: Numbers seeking international protection in Ireland fell by 43% this year ]

The International Protection Act sets out what the Minister should consider when making a decision to grant or refuse permission to remain. The factors include a person’s connection to Ireland; humanitarian considerations; character and conduct; and national security.

The Minister must also consider if there is a risk that returning a person to another country could lead to them suffering harm, particularly from torture, degrading treatment or facing the death penalty.

The figures show that people from Nigeria make up more than 20 per cent of those allowed to remain. Other countries with a high number of permissions are Georgia; South Africa; Zimbabwe; Pakistan; Malawi; Egypt; Congo; China; Botswana; Brazil; Bangladesh; India; and Morocco.

