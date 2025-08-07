Work

Union and Bank of Ireland in row over changes to hybrid working arrangements

FSU instructs members in BOI to continue current working practices and not to agree to changes due to take effect on September 1st

The FSU says Bank of Ireland has failed to engage meaningfully on changes to hybrid working arrangements. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos
The FSU says Bank of Ireland has failed to engage meaningfully on changes to hybrid working arrangements. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos
Emmet Malone
Thu Aug 07 2025 - 18:27

The Financial Services Union (FSU) said on Thursday it had instructed its members at Bank of Ireland to maintain their current hybrid working arrangements until an agreement can be reached with the company on increased attendance requirements announced last month.

The changes, which involve a requirement that employees who qualify for hybrid working be on-site at least eight times a month, are due to come into effect on September 1st.

Currently, there is no company-wide mandate with individual team leaders having considerable influence over their own arrangements and there is, the union says, a lot of flexibility.

The “unilateral” nature of the announcement of new requirements was criticised by the union which said on Thursday the company was in “serious breach of our collective bargaining agreement”.

READ MORE

Dave Hannigan: $62m US school stadium puts south Dublin rugby in the shade

Irish woman found dead on New York yacht was successful entrepreneur

London’s most controversial restaurant, where the Irish chef takes only cash and has no website

Family of girl (14) who died while at Gaeltacht seeks review of CHI care

In response, however, Bank of Ireland said “the FSU does not have negotiating rights on this issue”.

Bank of Ireland plans new hybrid working model for staff ]

The FSU disputes this saying the issue is covered by a “change management agreement” between the two sides.

Speaking on Thursday, the union’s general secretary, John O’Connell, said “the bank has failed to engage in any meaningful way with the FSU, and with a proposed start date of September 1st has left us with no option but to escalate this matter”.

“The FSU are asking our members in BOI to continue their current working practices and not to agree to any changes from the bank that would affect their working model until full negotiations are exhausted between the bank and the FSU.”

He said the performance of the bank since flexible working arrangements became widespread at the start of the pandemic was “a testament to the productivity and professionalism of BOI staff”.

“This situation can be resolved by the bank acting in good faith and entering into meaningful discussions with the FSU,” he said.

In a statement, Bank of Ireland said its hybrid working model was “very flexible, allowing our people work from home and office locations”.

These locations include central office buildings in Dublin 4, Cabinteely, Tallaght and Kilkenny and a network of 14 hubs spread across Louth, Cork, Kildare, Wexford, Limerick, Galway, Mullingar and various Dublin locations, the bank said.

“Our commitment to hybrid working is unchanged, and operating in this way ensures our approach is enduring. We are very confident the majority of our people see this as a very fair approach which balances personal working preferences with the needs of our customers, colleagues and the company as a whole.”

The FSU is currently in talks with AIB over its recent announcement that staff qualifying for hybrid working will have to attend the office three days a week from the start of next year.

The union said it had met with management this week and talks are expected to take place against next week.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Emmet Malone

Emmet Malone

Emmet Malone is Work Correspondent at The Irish Times

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning