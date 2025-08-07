US plan for Lebanon proposes disarming Hizbullah by year-end and Israeli withdrawal

Hizbullah had no immediate comment on the contentious proposal. Photograph: Nidal Solh/Getty Images

The United States has presented Lebanon with a proposal for disarming Hizbullah by the end of the year, along with ending Israel’s military operations in the country and the withdrawal of its troops from five positions in south Lebanon, according to a copy of a Lebanese cabinet agenda.

The plan, submitted by US president Donald Trump’s envoy to the region, Tom Barrack, and being discussed at a Lebanese cabinet meeting on Thursday, sets out the most detailed steps yet for disarming the Iran-backed Hizbullah, which has rejected mounting calls to disarm since last year’s devastating war with Israel.

The US state department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lebanese government ministers could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Israeli prime minister’s office declined to comment, while the defence ministry did not immediately respond.

Hizbullah had no immediate comment on the proposal, but three political sources said that ministers from the Iran-backed group and their Muslim Shia allies withdrew from Thursday’s cabinet meeting in protest at discussions of the proposal.

Israel dealt significant blows to Hizbullah in an offensive last year, the climax of a conflict that began in October 2023 when the Lebanese group opened fire at Israeli positions at the frontier, declaring support for its Palestinian ally Hamas at the start of the Gaza hostilities.

The US proposal aims to “extend and stabilise” a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel brokered in November.

“The urgency of this proposal is underscored by the increasing number of complaints regarding Israeli violations of the current ceasefire, including air strikes and cross-border operations, which risk triggering a collapse of the fragile status quo,” it said.

The first phase of the plan requires the Beirut government to issue a decree within 15 days, committing to Hizbullah’s full disarmament by December 31st, 2025. In this phase, Israel would also cease ground, air and sea military operations.

The second phase requires Lebanon to begin implementing the disarmament plan within 60 days, with the government approving “a detailed [Lebanese army] deployment plan to support the plan to bring all arms under the authority of the state”. This plan will specify disarmament targets.

During the second phase, Israel would begin withdrawing from positions it holds in south Lebanon and Lebanese prisoners held by Israel would be released in co-ordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

During the third phase, within 90 days, Israel will withdraw from the final two of the five points it holds, and funding will be secured to initiate rubble removal in Lebanon and infrastructure rehabilitation in preparation for reconstruction.

In phase four, within 120 days, Hizbullah’s remaining heavy weapons must be dismantled, including missiles and drones.

Also in phase four, the United States, Saudi Arabia, France, Qatar and other friendly states will organise an economic conference to support the Lebanese economy and reconstruction and to “implement President Trump’s vision for the return of Lebanon as a prosperous and viable country”. – Reuters