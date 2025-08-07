Irish PR firm Penta sold to Disney investment vehicle Shamrock Capital

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who is on the advisory board of Penta.

Irish-based public relations firm Penta has been acquired by the investment arm of the Disney family for an undisclosed sum.

Los Angeles-based Shamrock Capital, which was set up in the 1970s as the family investment company for the late Roy Disney, specialises in media, entertainment, communications and sports.

It said it had agreed to buy the Penta Group, which includes the Irish PR business Hume Brophy, from current owners Falfurrias Capital.

Penta advises some of world’s largest companies, including Microsoft, Google and JP Morgan, and recently appointed former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to its advisory board.

It generated over $100 million in revenue last year. Shamrock is understood to have paid a multiple of this to acquire the company.

The US private equity group hit the headlines recently when it sold the master rights to Taylor Swift’s first six studio albums back to the artist, ending one of the music industry’s most high-profile ownership disputes.

Shamrock had purchased Swift’s back catalogue from Ithaca Holdings in 2020.

Of the Penta deal, Shamrock said the investment would “supercharge Penta’s ability to deliver differentiated strategic advisory, data, insights, and technology offerings for large enterprises navigating complex stakeholder relations in an increasingly complicated and rapidly changing business, policy, and regulatory environment”.

Penta acquired Irish public relations firm Hume Brophy, set up by John Hume, son of the former SDLP leader John Hume, and Dublin businessman Eoin Brophy, in 2023.

It employs 350 staff globally including 20 at its Dublin office.

Mr Varadkar joined the Penta team in April this year, 12 months after exiting public office. At the time, the company said he would be working with Penta’s teams and clients across all markets but would not be involved in lobbying.

“His expertise in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes, economic development, and progressive social change will be invaluable as Penta continues its rapid expansion in 2025 and beyond,” Penta said.

Shamrock Capital said Penta had experienced “considerable growth” in recent years.

“Shamrock believes the acquisition of Penta will enable Penta to continue its rapid growth trajectory while further investing in its proprietary data, analytics and AI capabilities and building out its scaled global footprint,” it said.

“Penta is redefining what it means to be a trusted partner to global brands, by weaving data and insights into all components of its offering,” said Laura Held, partner and member of Shamrock’s executive committee.