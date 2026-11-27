No-one is disputing the transformative power of AI but the commercialisation of it is a different matter

By the end of this year the seven biggest artificial intelligence (AI) companies – Amazon, Alphabet, Broadcom, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Oracle – will have debt relating to AI investment of $800 billion (€729 billion) sitting on their balance sheets.

Big, yes, but not big enough to call a bubble, and not big enough to trigger a 2008-style crash.

It is the off-balance-sheet debt – now estimated at $3 trillion – that looms like a Manhattan skyscraper over the global financial system.

The Federal Reserve’s latest financial stability report included a section entitled “Leverage in the Data Center Buildout.”

This is the first time the Fed has taken a close look at how the data-centre buildout is being financed.

It noted that while debt balances relating to AI investment have grown (that’s the $800 billion bit), “other obligations” have grown even more rapidly.

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It’s these “other obligations” that are making markets jittery.

The Fed estimates that there is more than $1 trillion in leases signed but not yet commenced, plus more than $2 trillion in what it calls “take-or-pay contracts” and “residual value guarantees” at Amazon, Alphabet, Broadcom, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Oracle.

These arrangements let companies with strong credit positions support weaker-credit firms to finance projects “without having an immediate, direct effect on the balance sheets of the stronger-credit firms”.

So, for example, the big firm might agree a long-term lease for data-centre capacity with a third-party data-centre developer which the latter then uses to secure financing to build the data centre. It’s not unlike how a lot of apartment schemes in Ireland are financed.

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“The rapid growth of these other obligations represents deepening connections between the largest technology firms and smaller, riskier firms with less access to credit,” the Fed says.

“Via these connections, the largest technology firms may absorb losses in the event of a future downturn, mitigating their effects on the rest of the financial system,” it says.

“However, it also suggests that these firms’ economic exposure to such a downturn may be substantially larger than suggested by their on-balance-sheet liabilities,” it says.

All of which raises the question of who takes the hit if AI demand fails to live up to the hype.

No one is disputing the transformative power of the new technology but the commercialisation of it and the debt racked up to pay for the infrastructure is a different matter.

This is where the comparison with the dot.com bubble of late 1990s comes in. Back then, it seemed like anything with an internet tag was afforded a free run with investors. Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios were off the charts.

When it came to commercialising the new technology, many firms couldn’t do it or had invested money that didn’t match the potential returns and the investment bubble burst.

The cloud computing, the payment systems, the real value elements of the internet came only later.

The technology at the centre of the dot.com bubble – the internet – went on untrammeled by the boom and bust surrounding it. Many of the companies that built the railways went bust despite the transformative power of rail transport.

Are we on the same arc with AI?

The 109 data centres here and those in the pipeline are primarily for cloud computing and streaming services rather than generative AI

Ireland’s exposure to a potential boom and bust is relatively limited. That’s because the 109 data centres here and those in the pipeline are primarily for cloud computing and streaming services rather than generative AI. Demand for the former is unlikely to decline.

“The material exposure [for Ireland] is more the Irish construction supply chain which is involved in the construction of 70-90 per cent of all data centres in Europe and which supports about 10,000 jobs here,” says Christopher Brown, head of KPMG’s global strategy group in Ireland.

“There is a need [for these firms] to be mindful that there may be a slowdown coming in the European build. It’s not really an Irish build issue any more because the building in Ireland is immaterial,” he says.

The processing power for the large language models has been very conspicuously kept at home in the US to limit China’s access to the computing power needed to develop these advanced AI systems.

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OpenAI’s flagship Stargate data centre campus in Texas covers almost 1,100 acres, equivalent in size to Central Park in New York, and aims to deliver 1.2 gigawatts of power capacity, not far off Ireland’s total data-centre capacity (1.6 gigawatts).

Data-centre developer Nexus has secured $15.6 billion in construction financing to build data centres, across 4,000 acres, in another part of Texas, for Anthropic with Google providing credit support. It will triple Anthropic’s computing capacity.

The US’s data-centre sector is almost 10 times the size of Europe’s with 120 gigawatts of installed capacity versus 14 in Europe.

Next year is increasingly being seen as a potential turning point for AI investment. Some commentators are predicting a major market correction.

The scale of the correction, if it comes, is impossible to predict, but with $3.8 trillion invested, a sharp reversal could have consequences far beyond the technology sector, potentially careering us into another global financial crisis.