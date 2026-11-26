Sat Shah, deputy chief executive of Bawag Group and Eamonn Crowley, chief executive of PTSB. The High Court refused to approve the Vienna-based lender’s planned €1.62 billion takeover of the last State-owned Irish lender. Photograph: Fennell Photography

Judge Michael Quinn sent shockwaves through Government circles and the boards of PTSB and Austrian banking group Bawag on Thursday by refusing to approve the Vienna-based lender’s planned €1.62 billion takeover of the last State-owned Irish lender.

The judge, who has a key role in the process as it was structured as a so-called scheme of arrangement that requires court approval, said minority investors holding the 42.5 per cent of PTSB that are not in Government hands had a right to vote separately on the deal – which they were not afforded at a crucial extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in July.

Does that mean a takeover will not now take place?

Not necessarily. But it might not be the deal that was agreed by Bawag and PTSB in April when the Austrian bank came through highest bidder, at €2.97 per share, or €1.62 billion in total, following a months-long formal sale process.

Bawag and PTSB can lodge an appeal.

PTSB could simply hold another EGM to allow minority investors to vote on the proposal. The problem is that only 64 per cent of minorities backed the deal at the July meeting, well off the 75 per cent threshold required of each class of voter.

Or Bawag could simply switch from a scheme-of-arrangement structure, which, if approved, would have forced all shareholders to sell, to a straight forward takeover offer to shareholders. Assuming the Government were still on board, its 57.5 per cent would give Bawag majority control at least.

Could Bawag simply walk away?

It could. But having put so much work in, it’s unlikely. This is a transformational deal for Bawag and a big reason why the stock had surged more than 50 per cent over 12 months – before the ruling.

How have the shares reacted today?

Bawag’s shares fell more than 8 per cent from where they were trading before news of the ruling. PTSB’s stock, on the other hand, jumped more than 4 per cent to €3.10 amid speculation that either Bawag will have to pay more to win over PTSB minorities – or that another bidder might emerge.

A corporate advisory firm cofounded by Mark Duffy, former chief executive of the now-defunct Bank of Scotland (Ireland), had signalled in early October that it was considering a bid of €3.20.

PTSB’s lawyers told the court late last month that Duffy’s effort was laden with “speculation and conditionality galore”. Sources have said that the mystery investor his firm has courted as a lead potential backer was New York-based Fortress Investment Group and that the discussions have only been “very high-level” and “exploratory”.

Judge Quinn said in his ruling his court was “not the place to conduct a bidding process”.

“The role of the court in these proceedings is to hear and determine the application for sanction of the scheme before it by reference to the evidence adduced, and not to second-guess the judgment of the shareholders or explore whether a better price might, if the hearing had been adjourned, be achieved,” he said.

But having refused to sanction the Bawag deal, the judge has opened the door to the possibility of the court having to look at another transaction entirely – either from the Austrians, or someone else – in time.