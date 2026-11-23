'Data centres should be charged the full upfront cost of strengthening our electricity system, with an offset of lower charges over the following 20 years.' Photograph: iStock

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already affecting global economies, but the likely long-term beneficial impact is hard to quantify. What we are seeing at this early stage is the danger that AI can go rogue. Europe is, rightly, focusing on how to regulate this technology so that it benefits rather than harms society.

Massive AI investment is driving the US’s growth figures. The UK National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) estimates that investment in data centres will add 1.2 per cent to US GDP in 2028. This spending will also have a noticeable effect on growth in other economies supplying AI inputs, such as Mexico and Taiwan.

NIESR expects that this higher growth will have a small positive effect on UK exports. However, that benefit will be offset by the impact of higher interest rates due to the AI boom and its related inflationary stimulus.

The cost of government debt, in both the US and Europe, has also risen due to the scale of borrowing by tech companies to fund AI investments. Higher interest rates are squeezing other capital investment, such as housing. While these effects are particularly acute in the US, they are also impacting on Europe.

At the current rate of investment in AI, over the next five or six years it will cumulatively amount to a quarter of US GDP. A lot of this is spent on importing computer chips and electrical equipment for data centres. The pace of spending has led to huge inflation in the cost of such equipment, with knock-on effects worldwide on the cost of electricity generation and transmission.

[ US voters have rejected data centres and AI. What happens now?Opens in new window ]

There is a real concern that the AI investment boom could prove to be a bubble which will burst if it doesn’t prove profitable enough to pay its way.

While the buildings and electrical equipment are longer lasting, studies (including by our Central Bank) show that the chips, which are the biggest part of the cost of data centres, wear out or become obsolete after between three and six years. To get their money back, AI investors first need to cover the cost of these rapidly wasting assets.

To do this, by 2032 the AI sector would need revenue of about 3.5 per cent of US GDP. To cover their interest, energy and labour costs, and to get a return on their investment, the AI companies would need annual revenue of another 2.5 per cent of GDP, taking the total earnings required to 6 per cent of GDP.

Ireland is investing €19bn in upgrading our electricity system. Much of this will be needed anyway. However, there is a risk that we build too much capacity to serve data centres that could go out of business when the music stops

To hit that, other sectors of the economy would need to spend massive amounts buying AI technology. But that scale of spending on AI will only be justified if the resulting gains cover the outlay, either through major increases in productivity or significant cost savings.

For example, if all the savings were achieved through reduced payroll, it would mean a cut in US employment of more than 10 per cent, which won’t happen. And while labour productivity is rising, to date it is nowhere near enough to pay for all the investment in AI. Hence, the real possibility that many AI investors could lose their shirts.

[ What will happen to Ireland if the AI bubble bursts?Opens in new window ]

Of course US AI companies sell abroad, not just to the US market. But to get the required return on their investment, these companies would need every woman, man and child on the planet to buy more than €200 of AI services every year. This is not going to happen.

While AI does bring real benefits, the unbridled nature of the current AI race is a risk to the investors themselves and to the wider economy.

If and when the AI bubble bursts, the economic boom it has generated will go into reverse. The world will be left with more AI capacity and more data centres than it needs, and fewer new homes and other infrastructure than if other capital investments hadn’t been squeezed by the AI boom.

We in Ireland are not immune if the AI bubble bursts.

Ireland is investing €19 billion in upgrading our electricity system. Much of this will be needed anyway. However, there is a risk that we build too much capacity to serve data centres that could go out of business when the music stops.

To guard against the financial risk involved, data centres should be charged the full upfront cost of strengthening our electricity system, with an offset of lower charges over the following 20 years. This would avoid the danger that Ireland would be hurt if we were left with stranded electricity assets following any major disruption to the AI sector.

And it could also get personal. Because AI accounts for so much of the stock market, an AI bust would also affect pension funds across the developed world, including in Ireland.