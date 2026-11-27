“Is this the ninth floor?” inquires An Post’s new chief executive, Fergal Leamy, as he pokes his head out of the lift.

We’re a floor shy, as it happens. You’d think he’d know given that’s where his office is located. It takes two lifts to reach there from the An Post reception in the Exo building in Dublin’s north docks that houses the company’s headquarters.

To be fair, he’s spent much of his first three months with the State-owned company on the road, visiting its various post offices, sorting hubs, delivery centres and depots to meet its staff, get a feel for how the business operates and the challenges he now faces as its chief executive.

As we sip some hot refreshments from high-backed chairs in An Post’s shade of green, Leamy is very clear about what lies ahead.

“It has wonderful assets, wonderful people, fabulous stuff done over the last while but it’s not a sustainable business yet,” he says.

“It’s a business that’s very fragile, it’s a business that hasn’t made a profit since 2019. We’ve grown revenue by 20 per cent since 2019 but we’re still loss-making. That’s where the fragility is.

“So how do we make it a sustainable business over the long term? With some of the inherent structural issues ... mail is still half of our revenue and that is going to continue to decline. The challenge is to get profitable growth over the next period of time.

“We’re in a great position given our market share in parcels and logistics and our presence on distributed financial products and our ability to impact on every part of the country. But it’s about making choices about how we go after that.”

Leamy is currently trying to formulate a new five-year strategy out to 2032, which will be presented around the end of the first quarter next year.

He says An Post ranks about 27th out of 32 postal services groups in profitability globally. He cites Nordic and Austrian postal operators who hit a return of 5 to 10 per cent earnings before interest and tax (ebit).

On the other end of the scale, the US postal operator is heavily loss-making, while PostNord in Denmark axed its letters business at the end of last year.

In 2019, An Post’s ebit was €41 million. It moved to a loss during the Covid years while last year it was minus €7 million. Leamy expects it to be another minus of between €6 million and €7 million this year.

Huge capital expenditure is required by An Post in the coming years to facilitate growth in its parcels business, including €200 million on a national parcels centre that it will locate (subject to planning approval) at Grange Castle in Dublin.

“There will be the digitisation of the organisation to make it fit for purpose, which will be significant, and there will be further changes across our portfolio that we need to invest in. In order to do that we need to be generating profits and cash,” he says.

Overall, the capital investment required over the next five years will be “at least” €300 million.

In its favour, the Government has agreed to lift An Post’s borrowing cap from €74.3 million to €620 million. That’s still subject to legislative changes that he hopes will come in at the end of the year.

While it gives the State-owned postal group significant financial headroom, the money still needs to be paid back, hence his focus on reshaping it into a profitable, sustainable entity into the long term.

He says the payback from the national parcels centre should be “phenomenal”.

“It allows us to dramatically reduce the cost of the middle mile [the sorting of letters and parcels] section of our business.”

A new facility opened recently at Cheeverstown in Dublin as an interim measure, with 50 people per shift over three shifts a day. “One site can now handle 100,000 parcels a day, which is incremental for us. In our peak week this year, we will do 3.4 million parcels and now we have the capacity to do that.

“With a national parcels centre, we will have the capacity to do significantly more without the need for significantly more people. That’s very cost efficient and the return on investment for us will be really significant. It could take as much as €25 million to €40 million a year out of our cost base.”

Potentially, the new parcels centre could process up to five million packages a week, he says. “At the moment we can probably do four million a week from our current sites. We will consolidate some of our sites but this would allow us to do seven to eight million items in total.”

He says parcel volumes are growing at 20 to 25 per cent a year, so “this will be needed”. Even if ecommerce growth slows, he says the centre will offer efficiency gains for the company.

At present, An Post has about 11,000 employees. Leamy doesn’t expect that number to “change dramatically” although the nature of the roles will alter, with more people working in the afternoon or evening and across weekends.

“We’ve hired a temporary workforce of 350 in the past few months to satisfy demand this year. Parcels are bulky and a different business. We’ll have an overhead that’s appropriate for the business we need to do.”

At present, An Post has about 9,500 frontline staff (including postmen and women) with another 1,400 in head office and support roles. Leamy suggests there might be fewer support staff and more frontline ones in the years ahead.

“These are the things we’ll have to look at. At the moment we’re still loss making and we need to be as efficient or more efficient as any new player coming into the market.”

This is the first job I’ve had where my largest customers have a strategy to move away from us. But that’s the truth – people are digitising

He cites the example of its €105 million annual spend on running costs for its fleet of vehicles. “You go to any depot today and you’ll see them being used for about five hours, so you can imagine the efficiency if we can sweat those assets in a more efficient way. We need to figure this all out.”

Leamy says growth is there if An Post wants it and cites strong relationships with ecommerce customers, such as Marks & Spencer, Eason, Amazon and SMEs around the country.

“If we don’t change they all have other options if they’re not satisfied with our service,” he says. “If they’re not happy, they’ll move to DPD, or UPS or others.

“We have to set ourselves up to be as efficient as they are. And the unions know this better than me. They get it that for the 11,000 employees and 11,000 pensioners this needs to be sustainable and needs to be self-financing.”

Regarding letters, volumes declined by 11.5 per cent in October, he says. “Last year was down 10.5 per cent. This is the first job I’ve had where my largest customers have a strategy to move away from us. But that’s the truth – people are digitising.”

This includes the banks, Government agencies and Revenue. “It’s the right thing for them to do. But that has an impact on us. So we need to be close to our customers to understand their plans to manage the decline on the letters side.”

[ Four Irish authors honoured with stamps celebrating their workOpens in new window ]

Stamp prices have risen consistently over the past decade to a current rate of €1.85 for a standard letter but Leamy says “you can’t do that forever” and you’d reach the point where volumes are so small it would have little financial impact.

The State still requires An Post to deliver letters every day to every house, something that Leamy says needs to change.

“There are a couple of options, every second day or every third day. Or different pricing strategies for next-day delivery versus standard. Most people are more interested in next-day delivery of parcels than letters.

“As a country we need to have that conversation. That’s something we intend to do next year, ideally making that change in 2028. We’re engaged with Government, with stakeholders and with ComReg. We need to grasp the nettle. We can’t just keep kicking the can down the road.”

I do like the personal touch of sending a thank-you letter to someone. And I’m actually now at the stage of sending condolences via letter

Leamy accepts that is an ambitious timescale but argues there is “no option to move slowly”, adding that the incremental annual costs are €30 million to €40 million.

“We would redeploy that resource to growing our business elsewhere,” he adds.

He accepts that some of the changes will be “unpopular” and “battles lie ahead” but “ultimately the direction of travel is clear”.

An Post generates €600 million-plus in revenue from letters today but could lose about half of that over the next five to seven years, he predicts.

“In many ways it would be easier if it went to zero because you could plan for it but, look, it will still be €300 million or so of income.”

When did he last send a letter, a postcard or a birthday greeting by post?

“About two or three days ago,” he says with a chuckle, adding that before he joined An Post it was probably every couple or months.

“I’ll have to do it more often now. I do like the personal touch of sending a thank-you letter to someone. And I’m actually now at the stage of sending condolences via letter now as well.”

While letters are down, footfall has risen in post offices this year, he says, due to the impact of Vinted, an online marketplace for second-hand items.

“We have a whole cohort of new customers coming to our post offices now. The average age is 16 to 28 for Vinted customers, largely female. If we’d done a strategy three years ago, we would have missed that.”

What impact has the recent introduction of charges for non-EU parcels had on volumes?

“Week one in July, we saw a dip of about 200,000 parcels in a week. By week three, we saw no change in the volumes. But where they are coming from has dramatically changed. The Asian players have been smart to react and have set up warehouses in various European countries. But the UK has been significantly impacted from this. The volume has dramatically changed,” he says, adding that items are now being shipped here by companies via continental Europe rather than Britain.

“This has had more impact than Brexit. The switching that’s going on through France and Germany is phenomenal.”

[ New €2 charge for online shoppers – what you need to knowOpens in new window ]

This is Leamy’s second stint as a chief executive in the State sector, having previously spent 4½ years with forestry group Coillte.

Between times, he was a senior executive (including a stint as CEO) at the successful family-owned Glen Dimplex business, controlled by the Naughton family, having joined in mid-2019.

“It’s a fascinating business ... and it was quite intense because we did a lot of restructuring. There were areas where we couldn’t compete but there’s a thriving business there now.”

He left in June 2025.

An Post generates €600 million-plus in revenue from letters today but could lose about half of that over the next five to seven years, Leamy predicts. Photograph: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Before Coillte, Leamy had spent about 15 years abroad in various roles, including a lucrative stint in private equity. He returned to Ireland with his family in 2015 and is happy to no longer spend 70 to 90 nights a year away from his family on work.

“It wears on you, there’s no doubt about that,” he says.

He’s delighted to have settled in Dublin. “Dublin is not far off being a phenomenal city. Having worked around the world, it has the right balance of education and sports facilities, you can be on the water if that’s your thing, you can go walking in the mountains or for a run. Very few cities can do that.”

Despite only being in his late 40s, Leamy’s successful career meant he didn’t necessarily need another full-time role on departing Glen Dimplex, but An Post tempted him.

“When I stepped down from Glen Dimplex, I wasn’t certain I was going to do something full-time again. I was quite happy being on boards, investing and doing different things.

“When I heard David [McRedmond, his predecessor at An Post] was stepping down this grabbed me in terms of a curious challenge. It’s got some real challenges ahead of it as an organisation.

“A lot of people sit on the fence and give opinions. I challenged myself to get stuck in and do something. I want to bounce out of bed in the morning to tackle the challenge. And that’s what this does.”

He accepts the role is not without jeopardy, although it’s hard to imagine An Post being allowed to go out of business, regardless of the challenges it faces.

There is also the question of State ownership. Is that the right structure for An Post?

“That’s a question for another day. I don’t have a solid view. There are many different models around the world. Our job as managers is to get the business into the best possible shape for its current shareholders.”

Will this be his last full-time gig? “For me, it’s always been about the challenge and the opportunity. I will always be busy, it’s just the form it takes.”

By the end of his seven years at An Post, what does he hope to have achieved? “To describe this as a sustainable business, and not just from a climate perspective. A business that can sustain itself going forward. Today it can’t. A business that can stand on its own two feet and isn’t worrying about the decline in letters.”

CV

Name: Fergal Leamy.

Job: An Post chief executive.

Age: 49.

Lives: Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

Family: Married with three children, ranging in ages from nine up to 18.

Hobbies: “Massively into sports, playing golf and padel and cycling. And watching lots of sports.” He’s a Tottenham Hotspur fan.

Something you might expect: “I like getting out to see how a business actually works – in An Post that means sorting and delivery units and post offices. The frontline people doing the work tell you pretty quickly what’s making their day harder, and what we could do better.”

Something that might surprise: “About 15 years ago I was the second-largest farmer in Australia, running 400,000 head of cattle across 5.7 million hectares of land.”

Leadership style: “I’m a big believer in serve and support, building teams, empowering teams and then supporting them to deliver. I have a strong awareness of my limitations and I’m a big fan of getting people around you who are empowered and can get on with things.”