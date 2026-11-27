A notice on the webpage of the British department of work and pensions. Photograph: Yui Mok/Press Association

Almost all pensions and benefits systems in the UK are unavailable following a “cyber incident”.

Anyone trying to check their state pension, make an application for disability benefits or claim universal credit was not able to do so on Friday morning. British department for work and pensions (DWP) officials say payments will continue to be made as normal.

The cause of the incident, and whether it is the result of a cyberattack, is not publicly known but the department is working with the National Cyber Security Centre.

It comes days after the British government issued an alert warning of an increased risk of Russian sabotage attacks in the UK, particularly against businesses supporting Ukraine.

The department said in a statement: “We have taken some DWP online services offline as a precaution after we identified a cyber incident affecting our systems. We are working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Coordination Centre to investigate and to bring services back online as quickly as possible and to minimise any disruption.

“Regular benefit and pension payments are not affected and will be paid as normal. If an online service you need is unavailable, please try again later. As always, we will never message you to ask for bank details or ask you to click on links.”

The DWP’s most senior official told a committee of MPs this month that cybersecurity and resilience was one of the issues “that keeps a new permanent secretary awake”.

Sarah Healey, the DWP permanent secretary, was appearing before the work and pensions select committee, where she was asked who would ensure that DWP systems would “not be the frontline in some sort of hybrid warfare from the Kremlin”.

Supermarket fridges and freezers in seven European countries malfunctioned earlier this month, with their thermostats remotely cranked up in some cases to 50 degrees in what was blamed on a cyberattack. The EU has condemned what it said was “a deliberate attempt to disrupt our food supply chain and undermine consumers’ confidence in it”.

The Labour MP Liam Byrne, the chair of the House of Commons business, innovation, science and trade committee, said it was too early to comment on the cause, but told Sky News: “In this new world that we are in cyberattacks are going to be more prevalent.

“So we are going to have to upgrade our cybersecurity. if you are running particularly a small business you need to be more cyber aware these days. Let’s hope they get the DWP systems back up online.” – Guardian