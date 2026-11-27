Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has said the Government is interested in opting in to EU regulations that will toughen laws around deportations and introduce new European-wide deportation orders for asylum seekers whose claims for refugee protection have been rejected. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Ireland will be blocked from joining a new European Union regime to increase deportations of unsuccessful asylum seekers unless the Government adopts wider legislation governing the Schengen travel area.

Internal documents show Irish officials warned colleagues in Brussels that the Republic could become a “weak point in the system” if it was unable to take part in reforms deepening co-operation on deportations across the European bloc.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has said the Government is interested in opting in to EU regulations that will toughen laws around deportations and introduce new European-wide deportation orders for asylum seekers whose claims for refugee protection have been rejected.

The new rules, known as the return regulation, were adopted in Brussels last month. They will make it harder for an asylum seeker whose request for protection was rejected in one EU country to restart the asylum process in another member state.

The regulations give cover to governments to establish “deportation hubs” in countries outside the EU such as Rwanda, where asylum seekers whose cases have been dismissed could be sent while deportation to their home country is arranged.

O’Callaghan previously said he was open to signing up to the EU new rules.

However, officials in Dublin and Brussels separately raised legal issues on the basis the Republic is not part of the Schengen zone, which removed internal border checks between 29 European countries.

The Republic can choose to “opt in” to European laws in the area of justice and migration. The UK enjoyed the same arrangement when it was in the EU.

There is a concern that obligations on the Republic to align with other laws governing the Schengen zone, in order to take part in the new EU deportation regime, may conflict with the Common Travel Area between the Republic and the UK.

The Department of Justice said it was “examining the implications” of opting into the EU return regulation, “which will involve increased Irish participation in some related elements of the Schengen [laws]” around asylum return policy.

A department spokesman said the Government “will need to carefully consider this in relation to the Common Travel Area with the United Kingdom”.

It is not being proposed that the Republic would have to become a full member of the Schengen area.

Irish officials were concerned the Republic would become a “weak point in the system”, if left behind when other countries closed deportation loopholes together, according to a briefing outlining EU-level negotiations between governments last year.

The briefing, dated October 30th, 2025, and seen by The Irish Times, said designing the regulation to accommodate the Republic was legally “problematic”.

The paper said Irish diplomats had stressed any required changes “should not give rise to obligations to impose border controls on the Border with Northern Ireland”.

The legal problem emerged after EU governments decided the deportation reforms would be grounded in laws governing how the Schengen zone operates.

The Republic and Cyprus are the only two EU states not part of Schengen, which did away with the need to show passports when crossing borders inside the European travel area.

The EU reforms also give cover to countries to establish controversial “return hubs”. Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark and Greece are working together to set up the first deportation site in Rwanda, where rejected asylum seekers will be sent.

O’Callaghan previously said the Government was open to sending failed international protection applicants to return hubs, if the concept was shown to work in practice. The proposed overseas deportation sites have been criticised by human rights groups as undercutting international law.