Just one in 20 job applications gets as far the interview stage, according to an international survey of recruiters and hiring managers, with the vast majority now being rejected by artificial intelligence filtering processes. Photograph: Getty Images

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Just one in 20 job applications gets as far the interview stage, according to an international survey of recruiters and hiring managers, with the vast majority now being rejected by artificial intelligence (AI) filtering processes.

Almost 90 per cent of those surveyed acknowledged they had likely rejected real applications in the belief they had been generated by AI and more than half of those employers (49 per cent of the total) suggested they were adding a level of human input at an earlier stage of the process so as to better monitor the AI decisions. Emmet Malone has the details.

Three Ireland, the largest mobile phone company in the State, swung into a net profit of €39 million last year after another unit of its Hong Kong-based parent swapped almost €938 million of loans and owed interest for more equity in the business.

Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison was reported by the Financial Times in January to be in advanced talks to sell Three Ireland to Irish-American telecoms mogul John Malone’s Liberty Global, which owns Virgin Media. Both sides declined to comment at the time and it remains unclear whether the talks are still live. Joe Brennan reports.

In our interview of the week slot Ciarán Hancock talks to Fergal Leamy, the new head of An Post.

“It’s a business that’s very fragile, it’s a business that hasn’t made a profit since 2019. We’ve grown revenue by 20 per cent since 2019 but we’re still loss-making. That’s where the fragility is. So how do we make it a sustainable business over the long term?”

On paper, the Irish banks appear outgunned in the world of neobanks and digital finance platforms. Revolut – once a foreign upstart with a novelty feature that allowed users to split their restaurant bills with one another – now bestrides much of the globe and leads the way in digital banking. So who is winning the war? Paul Colgan finds out in this week’s Agenda.

By the end of this year the seven biggest artificial intelligence companies – Amazon, Alphabet, Broadcom, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Oracle – will have debt relating to AI investment of $800 billion (€729bn) sitting on their balance sheets.

Big, yes, but not big enough to call a bubble, and not big enough to trigger a 2008-style crash. It is the off-balance-sheet debt – now estimated at $3 trillion – that looms like a Manhattan skyscraper over the global financial system. “Will it all end in tears?”, wonders Eoin Burke-Kennedy in his weekly column.

At last night’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards, Liam Kearney, chief executive and co-founder of the Revive Group won the top prize while Robin Jones of Golden Bake won the EY Established Entrepreneur of the Year award and David Brennan, founder of Eastgate Engineering was named EY International Entrepreneur of the Year.

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