Investors piled back into equities at the end of the week as the AI trade rebounded and China stepped up support for its stock market.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific equities gauge climbed 1.8 per cent, building on a rebound that began on Wall Street Wednesday after the Nasdaq 100 Index briefly slipped into bear-market territory. Shares in mainland China rallied more than 4 per cent after the State Council reaffirmed its support for the market.

Gains in US equity-index futures signalled the advance in global stocks may continue when Wall Street returns for a shortened session following the Thanksgiving holiday. Futures indicated a 2.5 per cent jump for the Nasdaq 100 and a 1.7 per cent rise for the S&P 500, which would put the two underlying gauges on course for their first gains in three sessions. Europe’s benchmark was poised to add 0.6 per cent.

Investors will be watching whether equities have staying power after prolonged uncertainty surrounding the AI boom. The nascent recovery faces a test as questions persist over whether heavy investment in the technology can generate sufficient returns, leaving traders cautious about committing more capital after recent turbulence across global markets.

“The market seems to be stabilising,” said Gerald Gan, chief investment officer at Reed Capital Partners. “Although it could be a dead-cat bounce, our base case still suggests that we will have a final melt-up till the end of the year.”

As sentiment brightened in the equities market, investors moved out of haven assets, sending Treasuries lower. Yields climbed at least three basis points across the curve, with those on benchmark 10-year notes rising six basis points to 4.91 per cent. Cash trading resumed Friday after the US holiday.

“Positive risk sentiment is the key driver for the tick up in bond yields with the late-session rebound in US technology names on Wednesday flowing through to Asian trade,” said Prashant Newnaha, a strategist at TD Securities in Singapore.

In other corners of the market, gold rose as the recovery in stocks and a weaker dollar offset the prospect of interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Bullion climbed as much as 2.8 per cent to almost $3,670 an ounce. Silver jumped as much as 7.3 per cent and platinum 5.4 per cent.

A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar slipped 0.1 per cent, still poised for its longest monthly winning streak in two years.

Meanwhile, futures for diesel in Europe have sunk almost 30 per cent from a peak early in the US-Iran war, with a marked drop this month.

Oil was on track for the first weekly gain this month as attacks on energy infrastructure and tankers in the Middle East raised concerns that escalating hostilities could disrupt exports. Brent traded near $97 a barrel and was up 4.5 per cent this week.

Brazil’s currency and stocks advanced Thursday in anticipation that Bradesco Chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi would be announced as finance minister, giving investors some optimism over the direction of fiscal policy.

The AI trade remained the main focus for markets. Tech shares were the biggest gainers in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index as South Korean chip heavyweights SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics rose along with Japan’s Kioxia Holdings. - Bloomberg