European shares rallied on Thursday on signs that US tariffs on EU imports could be less severe than expected.

News that the High Court refused Bawag’s takeover of Permanent TSB dominated the Irish market.

DUBLIN

Shares in Permanent TSB plummeted after the High Court refused to approve the €1.62 billion takeover of the Irish bank by Austria’s Bawag.

Judge Michael Quinn ruled that two classes of shareholder should vote separately on the deal: Minister for Finance, Simon Harris, who owns 57.5 per cent of the bank; and all other shareholders. Shares in the lender closed 4.38 per cent down at €3.10, but hit a low of €2.97 earlier in the day.

Titanium miner Kenmare Resources, another Irish stock that is in play, was down 1.14 per cent at €3.46.

The company’s shares rose sharply earlier this week after Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holdings said it would offer €4.53 for the company.

Elsewhere, AIB climbed 2.57 per cent to €10.76, while Bank of Ireland rose 3.23 per cent to €18.245.

Housebuilder Cairn Homes gained 3.58 per cent to €2.895 while rival Glenveagh Properties added 2.31 per cent to €2.435.

Building materials and insulation specialist Kingspan added 1.15 per cent to €88.

LONDON

Shares in London-listed Imperial Brands jumped as much as 17.6 per cent after US tobacco group Altria, maker of Marlboro cigarettes, said it was considering a possible all-cash offer for the company and Bloomberg News earlier reported Japan Tobacco was also weighing a bid.

Shares in Imperial, whose products include John Player cigarettes and Rizla hand-rolling paper, closed 13.27 per cent up at 3,432 pence sterling.

Gold miners Fresnillo rallied 5.5 per cent to 114p and Endeavour Mining added 5.9 per cent to 184p as the gold price recovered some recent ground.

Gold was quoted higher at 3,570.16 dollars an ounce against 3,453.33 dollars on Wednesday.

Other mining stocks were also in the ascendancy as metals prices edged higher. Anglo American rose 3.7 per cent to 115 while Glencore climbed 3.4 per cent to 446.75p.

Babcock International jumped 6.6 per cent to 1,090p, after receiving the “largest contract award” in its history, striking a £8.7 billion deal with the UK ministry of defence to maintain its submarine fleet. The deal includes an £8 billion contract and a £700 million framework.

The defence and aerospace contractor said it would support improved submarine availability, operational readiness and the UK’s continuous at-sea deterrent, and bring together critical submarine maintenance, engineering, naval base and enabling services.

EUROPE

Siemens Energy rose 4 per cent to €117 after Venezuela’s energy ministry and state oil company PDVSA said it had signed a strategic alliance with Omterra, the rebrand of Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa.

Among underperformers, Commerzbank lost 2.6 per cent after Italy’s UniCredit said it planned a management shake-up at the ​German bank.

Europe’s continent-wide STOXX 600 ​closed up 1.8 per cent at 636.98 points, with indexes in Germany, Spain and Italy up more than 2 per cent each.

The US Trade Representative’s office said on Wednesday it intended ⁠to cap new tariffs at lower levels agreed under trade deals that were completed or still under negotiation. ‌The ‌US ​and the EU had agreed on a 15 per cent rate last year.

All big STOXX 600 sectors were higher, with miners, auto stocks and defence stocks up more than 3 per cent each.

Technology firms also ⁠rebounded after two straight days of selling. Soitec and ​Infineon Technologies gained 7 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively.

US markets were closed for the yearly Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. – Additional reporting: Press Association, Reuters