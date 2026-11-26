David Brennan celebrates being named EY International Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 at the 29th annual awards gala held on Thursday evening at the Powerscourt Hotel in Enniskerry. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

“I truly am honoured”, said David Brennan, founder of Eastgate Engineering, as he was named this year’s EY International Entrepreneur of the Year (EoY) at the programme’s awards ceremony on Thursday evening.

“It’s such a privilege to take part in the programme in the first place anyway. It is such an honour to accept this award on behalf of everybody at Eastgate Engineering”, he told the black tie ceremony held in the Powerscourt Hotel in Enniskerry, Co Wickow.

“It has been a tough time to get here, it’s a difficult industry to get here – but we believe in what we do, we believe in sustainable energy and we believe Ireland can be a leader in offshore wind”, he said.

Brennan founded Eastgate Engineering, a construction services company headquartered in Co Waterford, in 2007. Nearly two decades later, it has established operations across Ireland and Britain and employs nearly 500 people on projects across the clean energy sector.

The company is currently building the Dogger Bank development, the world’s largest offshore wind farm with 277 turbine towers built from components sourced from China, Spain and France, according to EY.

Turnover has grown from €27 million in 2024 to a projected €65 million this year, the Big 4 consulting firm added, while Brennan’s “ambition is to achieve €500 million in turnover in the next decade”.

Fellow finalists in the EoY International Entrepreneur category included Chris Horgan of Dexgreen, Dermot O’Shea of Taoglas, Marie Claire Reid of TST Group and Ian Morgan and Sanjay Abrahama of XPress Health.

“There is a huge amount to be proud of when you look at this year’s 24 finalists,” said Roger Wallace, head of assurance at EY and lead of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Ireland programme.

“They are building and growing businesses at a time when the world around them is changing incredibly quickly. Advances in AI and technology are reshaping how we work and live, geopolitical tensions continue to create uncertainty, and climate change is asking businesses to think differently about how they grow,” he added.

“Yet this group continues to look forward with confidence, to invest, to create jobs and, importantly, to bring their people with them,” Wallace said.