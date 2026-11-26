The High Court in Dublin has refused to approve Austrian banking group Bawag’s planned €1.62 billion takeover of PTSB because a separate vote of minority shareholders had not been carried out.

Judge Michael Quinn said in a ruling delivered on Thursday that case separate votes were required to be convened of the Minister for Finance, who owns 57.5 per cent of the PTSB, and for all other shareholders.

The ruling followed four days of hearings in the last week of October where four small PTSB investors who collectively own 0.003 per cent, led by long-term dissenting shareholder Piotr Skoczylas, had objected to deal. The transaction is being carried out as a so-called scheme of arrangement that requires court approval.

The decision, which will have come as a surprise to Bawag and PTSB, means they now have to pursue one of a number of options. They could appeal the decision; PTSB could call another extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to put the deal before minority investors; or Bawag could change the structure of the deal to a straightforward tender offer to shareholders, which could give it majority, but not 100 per cent control.

Skozylas, managing director of Malta-based Scotchstone Capital, has pursued a number of cases through the Irish courts since the State took control of PTSB in 2011 amid a €4 billion bailout as the bank’s bad loan losses soared after the 2008 financial crash.

PTSB secured backing from 91.3 per cent of shareholders for the Bawag deal at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in July, in a vote that was driven by the Government’s 57.5 per cent stake. The deal required at least 75 per cent approval under a scheme of arrangement structure.

[ ECB grants regulatory approval for Bawag PTSB takeoverOpens in new window ]

Some 36 per cent of minority investors voted against the transaction, after some analysts and shareholders had expressed disappointment that the deal, agreed in April following a months-long open sales process, was priced at 20 per cent discount to the balance sheet value of PTSB’s assets.

PTSB had said repeatedly that it had strong legal advice that a separate vote of minority shareholders was not needed.

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“One of the well-developed principles to guard against an unfair or oppressive result is the requirement in certain cases to divide the members or creditors voting on a scheme into separate classes,” Judge Quinn said.

“In those cases the scheme must be approved by a special majority in each class. An unfairness would arise if a scheme is approved by a majority whose legal rights differ, or whose legal position may benefit from the scheme differently, from the minority on whom the scheme is to be imposed.”

The judge said in this case the non-Minister shareholders were entitled to a separate vote.