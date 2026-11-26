Robin Jones, owner and chief executive of Golden Bake, took home the EY Established Entrepreneur of the Year title at the programme’s annual ward ceremony on Thursday evening in the Powerscourt Hotel in Enniskerry

Founded in 1987 by Brian Manning, Golden Bake is a frozen bakery snacking company specialising in pastries, cookies and jambons. Since 2016, Jones has served as chief executive of the business, which now employs around 150 people at its production facility in Coolock, north Dublin.

It supplies to the retail and food service industry across Ireland, Britain, Europe, the Middle East and Austria, according to EY. It invested a sum of €10 million into a new production hall and automated puff pastry line in 2024, which now removed 57 tonnes of carbon from its supply chain every year.

Harry Hughes, chief executive of Portwest and chair of the EoY independent judging panel, said “the task of selecting winners from this year’s 24 finalists was not an easy one for the judging panel, and there was a great deal of discussion around the table because each of them has built something they can be very proud of.”

“As entrepreneurs ourselves, we know the hard work, the difficult decisions and the commitment of the people around you that lie behind every successful business,” he added.

Congratulating the award winners, he said it “is an incredibly special moment, but what stays with you long afterwards are the relationships and friendships you make through this community”.

Fellow finalists in the EoY Established Entrepreneur category included Trevor Casey of EPH Controls, Tommy Kearns of Xtremepish, John Corley of Spanish Point Technologies and Paul Vallely and Clare Walsh of Kukoon.