Influencer turned fashion entrepreneur Rosie Connolly last year shared a dividend of €3.78 million from profits generated by her 4th ARQ premium lifestyle brand. Photograph: rosieconxxx/Instagram

Influencer turned fashion entrepreneur Rosie Connolly last year shared a dividend of €3.78 million from profits generated by her 4th ARQ premium lifestyle brand.

Accounts filed by Connolly’s Haremi Ltd – which operates the Athleisure clothing brand – show that the €3.78 million dividend was paid out as pretax profits rose marginally from €2.44 million to €2.53 million in the 12 months to the end of December last.

Profits increased at the Malahide registered company as revenues rose by 47 per cent or €5.5 million from €11.7 million to €17.24 million – though the rise in revenues is skewed as the prior period was for six months.

Connolly – who turned 36 earlier this year – only started the 4th ARQ label with her husband, Paul Quinn, in June 2020.

The new accounts show that the company increased its profits despite directors’ pay to directors, Connolly, Quinn and businessman, John Kelly increasing six-fold from €182,683 for the prior six months to €1.04 million for 2025.

Connolly – who has 364,000 followers on Instagram- along with Quinn shared the €3.78 million dividend payout with businessman John Kelly who indirectly owns 41pc of the share capital of Haremi.

Connolly and Quinn mainly received their dividend through their Bronzecrest Ltd firm.

Haremi previously paid out a dividend of €600,000 in the year to the end of June 2024.

Connolly and Quinn are previous EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalists and numbers employed at the firm last year increased from 16 to 20 as staff costs, including directors’ pay, rose from €647,535 to €2.49 million.

The clothing distributor firm last year recorded operating profits of €2.47 million and combined investment income and interest receivable of €61,990 added to profits.

The firm last year notched post-tax profits of €2.2 million after incurring a corporation tax charge of €334,590.

A breakdown of revenues show that Irish revenues increased from €9.2 million to €13.73 million, European revenues rose from €2.46 million to €3.44 million while ‘rest of world’ revenues increased from €48,197 to €67,363.

The firm recorded the profits last year after a loss of €186,412 on foreign currencies and lease costs of €76,866.

The firm’s cost of sales last year increased from €8 million to €11.47 million while administrative expenses rose from €1.1 million to €3.29 million.

The post-tax profit of €2.2 million offset by the dividend payout of €3.78 million resulted in accumulated profits decreasing from €7.49 million to €5.9 million.

During the year, the company’s cash funds increased from €5.18 million to €5.23 million.