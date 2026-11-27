Billionaire John Magnier (above) wants a judge to recuse himself from hearing a High Court action, in which construction magnate Maurice Regan’s stud farm is claiming breach of competition law by Magnier and his stud farm. Photograph: Collins Courts

Billionaire John Magnier wants a judge to recuse himself from hearing a High Court action, in which construction magnate Maurice Regan’s stud farm is claiming breach of competition law by Magnier and his stud farm.

Regan’s Newtown Anner Stud Farm Ltd, in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, claims Magnier and a number of other parties have employed anticompetitive practices and abuse of a dominant position in the market by barring Newtown Anner from using a local equine hospital as well as Coolmore itself.

Along with Magnier, Newtown Anner has also sued his son Michael Vincent Magnier, Linley Investments trading as Coolmore/Castlehyde and Associated Stud Farms, Trans European Transport Ltd, along with Coolmore executives Michael Ryan, William Macksey, Jerome Casey, Paul Shanahan and David Wachman.

Also sued are O’Byrne & Halley Veterinary Surgeons Ltd, Fethard Surgical Ltd and Equine Diagnostic Laboratory Ltd.

Newtown Anner seeks a declaration prohibiting Magnier and Coolmore from instructing, directing, inducing, threatening or otherwise causing any third party including the Fethard Equine Hospital from ceasing or disrupting services to it.

The defendants have denied the claims. The case is due to be heard in the High Court’s Competition List, and it has been assigned to Judge Michael Twomey for hearing.

On Friday, Paul Gallagher, counsel for the nine of the defendants, told Twomey he would be bringing an application for the judge to recuse himself from hearing the case because of a judgment he had given in a previous action involving Magnier.

That was in 2024 in the lead up to an action by Magnier and two of his children against the owners of the Barne Estate in Tipperary, the Thomson-Moores, in which the Magnier side claimed they had a handshake deal to buy the estate.

In what was a preliminary case about discovery of documents in advance of that case, Twomey ruled the Magnier side must disclose certain documents to the Thomson-Moore side.

In 2025, the judge who heard the main case, Judge Max Barrett, found against the Magniers who initially appealed the decision but later withdrew it. Barrett, who heads the competition list cases, had recused himself from the Newtown Anner proceedings and transferred them to Twomey.

At Friday’s hearing, Gallagher asked Twomey to set aside a date for the hearing of the recusal application.

Gallagher read from a letter his side had written last month in which it set out concerns that it would be inappropriate for Twomey to hear the Newtown Anner case on the basis of the previous discovery judgment.

It was argued, among other things, that a reasonable and informed observer would have an apprehension of bias towards Magnier in such circumstances.

The Newtown Anner side replied to that letter that the Magnier recusal request amounted to “forum shopping” and the allegation of bias was baseless. It would also mean that any judge who had previously found against a party in one case could not hear another case involving that party, it was stated.

Martin Hayden, counsel for Newtown Anner, said what the Magnier side was doing was akin to saying to the Court Service: “Give me a list of judges and I will pick the one I like.”

He said: “Judges don’t pick the cases they hear and litigants don’t pick their judges. Justice is meant to be blind.”

Twomey said the parties could agree a suitable date for the full hearing of the recusal application and come back to court.