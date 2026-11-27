Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez said on Friday he was convinced he would secure a left-wing majority in a snap general election ​despite adverse public polling, as the political parties prepared to wrap up campaigning in advance of Sunday’s vote.

Amid a legal ban on publishing opinion surveys, the Socialist leader insisted that internal data suggested his party would win the most votes, allowing him ​to clinch re-election with the support of smaller leftist allies.

“I can’t conceive of us losing,” Sanchez told radio station SER, adding that ⁠left-leaning voters were increasingly mobilising to turn out in droves, a prerequisite for reaching a progressive ‌majority ‌to ​tackle issues such as the country’s deep housing crisis.

However, nearly all the polls released before the ban showed a clear advantage for a potential coalition ⁠between the conservative People’s Party and far-right ​Vox, which seek to oust Sánchez after eight years ​in power.

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During a four-way debate against both opposition leaders and the candidate for the hard-left ‌Broad Front on Thursday night, Sánchez struck a ​more combative tone than in last week’s face-off with PP chief Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who was ⁠at the time perceived as the winner.

The four main candidates in Spain's general election (from left) far-right party Vox leader Santiago Abascal, Spanish prime minister and Spanish Socialist Paty leader Pedro Sánchez, Spain's right wing opposition People's Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo and left-wing Frente Amplio candidate Ada Colau pose prior a televised electoral debate in Madrid. Photograph: Oscar Del Pozo/AFP via Getty Images

Sánchez ⁠teamed up with his ​expected junior coalition partner, Broad Front’s Ada Colau, to lambaste Feijoo and Vox’s Santiago Abascal over proposals Sanchez said represented “a return to the past”.

Both Sanchez and Colau harshly criticised Abascal for refusing during the debate to condemn gender-based violence, and accused Feijoo of making a sexist remark when he referred to Colau as “the little silent one” over what he painted as her lack of criticism of the government’s handling of deadly floods in 2024.

“If I have bothered ‌anyone, I withdraw (the remark), ⁠of course,” Feijoo later said, while criticising what he called the “theatrics” of his rivals.

The parties were set to hold their closing rallies on Friday evening, with the Socialists and ‌the Broad Front choosing Madrid for their events while the PP and Vox opted for Seville and Valencia, respectively.

Spaniards observe ​a “day of reflection” on the eve of the vote. Campaigning, rallies and ​political advertising are banned so voters can weigh their choices before heading to the polls.

Polls estimate that far-right Vox will win around 17-18 per cent of votes in Sunday’s election, providing a potential pathway to national government via a coalition with the PP, which is polling ‌at around 30-31 per cent.

Whether that will be enough to form a majority government, which requires 176 seats ​in Spain’s 350-member congress, depends heavily how votes play out in smaller provinces, where Spain’s electoral system, the D’Hondt method, favours large parties.

Scarred by 2023, when the loss of around 600,000 votes in marginal provinces cost the party ⁠a third of its seats, Abascal has toured more than 30 cities and towns in recent ⁠weeks in a bid to rally voters.

In a sign of its ​shifting priorities, Vox has even appealed for votes from followers of separatist parties such as Aliança Catalana, a far-right separatist party which shares some of Vox’s agenda on security, the economy, and migration.

Pedestrians walk past an electoral campaign billboard for far-right party Vox leader Santiago Abascal in Madrid. Photograph: Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images

At a recent rally in Catalonia, Vox party leader Santiago Abascal went as far as shouting “Long Live Catalonia!”

“This is purely tactical. Vox is still convinced separatist parties have no space in Spanish politics,” Guillermo Fernandez, political science researcher and professor at Complutense University of Madrid, said.

Abascal has rejected the notion that the party has toned down its commitment to a unified Spain, and stresses at rallies that he feels at home across the country. – Reuters

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