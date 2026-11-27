Leo Varadkar, pictured as taoiseach in London in 2021, returned to the city to play the role of British prime minister. Photograph: Philip Toscano/AFP/Getty Images

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar played the UK prime minister in a cyberattack simulation at a British think-tank.

Sharing photographs on his Instagram account, Varadkar said he took part in the simulation at Chatham House in London, where he “played the UK PM”, adding: “More to follow in a few weeks”.

A photo showed a name plate that read: “Leo Varadkar – Prime Minister”.

While full details won’t be released until a report on the simulation is published, Varadkar told The Irish Times he found it “fun and interesting”.

A photograph of Chatham House on Leo Varadkar's Instagram profile.

Varadkar said that the exercise was a simulated AI or cyberattack-related disaster, with the former taoiseach leading the politicians as figures from different sectors deliberated on a number of issues.

This included what decisions they would make in the event of such an attack, questions they would ask, and the type of messaging they would present to the public.

The Royal Institute of International Affairs, also known as Chatham House, is a think-tank based in London. Its stated mission is “to help governments and societies build a sustainably secure, prosperous, and just world”.

A photo of the AI/cyberattack simulation. Photo: Leo Varadkar/Instagram

In March 2024, Varadkar made a surprise announcement that he would be stepping down as taoiseach, having led the country from 2017 until 2020 and 2022 until 2024.

He then retired from politics, confirming he would not seek re-election in the 2024 general election.

A nametag reading 'Leo Varadkar - Prime Minister'. Photo: Leo Varadkar/Instagram

Varadkar has since held roles at Harvard University, and at organisations including charity Global Citizen and Club de Madrid, a forum of former world leaders.