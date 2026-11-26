Google offices in Barrow Street, Dublin. Turnover at Google’s Irish subsidiary rose almost 10 per cent last year Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Turnover at Google’s Irish subsidiary rose almost 10 per cent last year as advertising revenue rose and profits also increased.

A higher volume of search queries, along with strong demand and higher spending activity from advertisers across the Search and YouTube business pushed turnover at Google Ireland Ltd to €95.1 billion in the year to the end of December 2025, a rise of €8.5 billion over 2024.

The company largely generates revenue from advertising income in the European Economic Area and Switzerland from its online services which is purchased through Google Ads.

Pretax profit at the company was up 8 per cent to €4.9 billion, with the company taxing a tax charge of €932.7 million, up from €574.5 million in 2024.

The company also reduced its dividends to its parent company to €1 billion, compared to the €4.5 billion it paid out in the previous year. In a note to the accounts, Google said it paid interim dividends of €2 billion to its parent company subsequent to the year-end.

Intercompany expenses pushed administrative costs higher to €72.9 billion. Cost of sales rose €600 million to €17.4 billion as traffic acquisition costs, which are paid to Google’s distribution partners and members of the Google Network, increased.

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The Irish arm of the business also increased its workforce in Ireland, rising 9 per cent to 5,331. The company is one of Ireland’s biggest employers. The increase in staff numbers puts it back in line with the average headcount in headcount it recorded in 2023.

The majority of those staff members were employed in sales and marketing, with 3.363 staff engaged in that division. That was a rise of 300 year on year. Google also increased the number of staff involved in research and development, and general and administrative work.

A spokesperson for the company said the company had a long-term commitment to Ireland, and pointed to the company’s recently published economic impact report that showed Google’s operations and infrastructure generates €3.2 billion in annual economic value for the economy.

“We continue to illustrate that long-term commitment with ongoing investments such as our latest expansion into the historic Bakery building.”