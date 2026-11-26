An Coimisiún Pleanála's inspector found it unlikely that the dome would impact on existing dwellings in terms of sunlight, daylight or overshadowing. Photograph: Inpho

An Coimisiún Pleanála has given the green light to Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club in Ranelagh to erect what local objectors have described as a “colossal glowing orb”.

The commission found that the plan to install a 10m-high white air dome to cover Court No 6 constituted “an appropriate development at this location and would not adversely impact the visual or residential amenities of the area”.

In conditions attached to the permission, the commission has ruled that the dome can be erected between September 1st and May 30th and the hours of operation shall be 7.30am-10.30pm daily.

Residents stalled the plan in July after lodging an appeal against the Dublin City Council grant of permission.

One appeal was lodged by Mary Ring and Colman O’Flynn with a second lodged by Ken and Caroline Cahill of Appian Way along with other residents on the road.

In their original objection to the council, the Cahills and others stated that “erecting a 10-metre-high, synthetic PVC monolith that will act as a colossal glowing orb throughout the dark winter months is contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

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On the air dome’s visual impact, An Coimisiúin Pleanála inspector Sandra Eapen acknowledged that the air dome would be visible and would alter the existing street view along Appian Way.

“However, given the existing level of mature trees along the site boundaries, and tall structures within proximity of the site, I consider the visual impacts from the proposed structure to be limited to the immediate site context,” she said.

Eapen found it unlikely that the dome would impact on existing dwellings in terms of sunlight, daylight or overshadowing.

She proposed a 10pm cut-off time for the operation of the air dome, finding that the proposal would not result in any significant night-time lighting impacts subject to the inclusion of a cut-off time.

However, in its order, the commission has extended the operation of the dome to 10.30pm daily.

Locals also expressed concern over the noise impact as the air-supported membrane cover requires the continuous operation of an air pump.

Eapen said that while the concerns raised were legitimate, given its urban location, existing tennis activity, predicted noise levels and likely attenuation over distance of about 30m, the proposal would be able to ensure that satisfactory noise levels were achieved at the nearest noise-sensitive location.