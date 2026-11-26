More than 40 pilots have been left unpaid after AAP Aviation Ireland said it would ask the High Court to wind it up.

More than 40 Irish pilots have been left unpaid after one of the Irish branches of the international aviation services group employing them asked the High Court to wind it up.

AAP Aviation Ireland has failed to pay the monthly wages of 45 pilots who had been contracted to Fly4 Airlines Green Ltd, which went into liquidation this month, according to their union, the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa).

Management told the pilots on Wednesday that Norwegian-owned AAP Aviation Ireland’s directors had petitioned the High Court to place the company in liquidation and that the company could not pay them.

Pilots’ union president, Capt Daniel Langan, said it was “completely unacceptable” that they “now find themselves without their monthly wages, particularly in the weeks leading up to Christmas”.

Langan pointed out that the wider AAP Group continued to supply pilots as agency workers to other airlines operating in the Republic.

The Norwegian business also owns AAP Aviation Solutions Ireland Ltd, a separate company that is continuing to trade.

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AAP Aviation Ireland had been supplying pilots to Fly4, a charter airline based in the Republic, but which had aircraft and operations in different EU countries.

The High Court appointed Mark Degnan and Brendan O’Reilly of Interpath as joint provisional liquidators to Fly4 two weeks ago.

AAP chief executive Fredrik Øygard told the 45 affected pilots that the company had sought alternative contracts to replace Fly4, but was unable to do so. Consequently it had to petition the High Court to be placed in liquidation.

Langan argued that the Government needed to tackle employment practices in aviation involving complex legal structures and multiple legal entities.