Scarlett Faulkner, who was attacked and seriously injured at Birdhill, Co Tipperary, Saturday. Pic: Family/Facebook

A woman accused of murdering Scarlett Faulkner was “scouring like a shark swimming in the ocean hunting for its prey,” before the fatal assault that left the 28-year-old dying from traumatic head injuries by the side of the road, a barrister has told a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing SC, prosecuting, closed the trial on Thursday, telling the jury of eight men and four women that the 41-year-old accused was part of a joint enterprise with her 17-year-old co-accused to kill or cause serious injury to Scarlett Faulkner.

Ó Dúnlaing invited the jury to hold the “bale spike” that the younger accused used to beat Scarlett Faulkner to death. He asked them to assess its “sheer weight” and to consider the “ferocity required to wield it again and again” in the manner seen on dashcam footage played in court and described by various witnesses.

To prove murder, he said, the prosecution must show that the accused intended to kill or cause serious injury. The jury, counsel said, can presume that the accused intended the natural and probable consequences of her actions.

He asked the jury to consider the natural and probable consequences of striking Scarlett Faulkner 10 or 11 times on the head with “ferocious force” using that weapon.

[ Scarlett Faulkner accused searched for her ‘like a shark hunting for its prey’, court toldOpens in new window ]

One witness, counsel said, had described the accused “raining down blows” on Scarlett Faulkner and “bashing the lady’s head in”.

From all the evidence, counsel said, the jury can infer that the younger accused intended “at absolute minimum” to cause serious injury to Scarlett Faulkner.

The older accused, he said, had made numerous threats on Scarlett Faulkner’s life in the hours before the killing, telling people she was going to “cut her throat” and “draw a map of Ireland on her face”. She had spent the previous day and night “relentlessly hunting” her down with weapons, including the bale spike, in her car.

The assault by the younger accused, Ó Dúnlaing said, was “no more than her acting in furtherance of this joint enterprise”.

Ó Dúnlaing asked the jury to consider the younger accused’s statement to gardaí that she was “cross” and “overwhelmed” during the attack on Scarlett Faulkner.

Within a short time of the killing, Ó Dúnlaing said, the younger accused “appears absolutely fine” when she “calmly” walked into a house where she changed her clothes before going to a Chinese takeaway. She texted a friend saying she was bored and later that evening took a photograph of herself “smiling” on a sunbed.

When her friend texted her to say that she would go to prison for what she had done, the accused replied that she would be “singing like Beyoncé”. Ó Dúnlaing said this showed that she saw what happened as “a joke, this is all a laugh”.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because she is a minor, has pleaded not guilty to Scarlett Faulkner’s murder but guilty to manslaughter. Her 41-year-old co-accused has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Beginning his speech on Thursday, Ó Dúnlaing said that Scarlett Faulkner had begun a relationship with the older accused’s husband and this was the reason for the assault.

Ó Dúnlaing said the prosecution also relies on alleged lies told by each accused in their garda interviews. In the younger accused’s first garda interview following arrest, she told gardaí she had no idea what happened to Scarlett Faulkner. “That is a lie,” counsel said.

Ó Dúnlaing said both accused had lied to cover up the fact that they chased the van in which Scarlett Faulkner was a passenger before ramming it off the road.

Colman Cody SC, for the younger accused, will begin his speech to the jury on Thursday afternoon. Judge Kerida Naidoo is presiding.