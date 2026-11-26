Housing accounted for 67 per cent of the net wealth of Irish households. Photograph: iStock

Irish households now own nearly a €1 trillion worth of property assets, according to the Central Bank.

The regulator’s latest wealth report indicated that housing accounted for 67 per cent – or €956 billion – of the net wealth of Irish households in the second quarter.

The total net wealth of households here rose to a record €1.43 trillion between April and June, equating to about €245,000 per person, or €724,000 per household.

“This represents a new series high, continuing the pattern of growth seen in recent years,” the bank said.

The overall increase in net wealth was mainly driven by a rise in financial assets of €35.3 billion, with “positive revaluations” accounting for most of the increase.

Housing wealth increased by €11 billion over the quarter, also due to positive revaluations.

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The net wealth of households is calculated by adding the total value of the housing stock and financial assets – such as cash savings, shares, pensions and possessions such as cars and antiques – and subtracting debt owed or liabilities.

It is considered a crude measure of prosperity as it hides the distribution of household assets and liabilities across income groups and age categories.

The latest figures highlight a very uneven distribution of wealth in Ireland, with the total net wealth of households in the poorest half of the distribution accounting for less than 10 per cent (€145 billion) of the national total.

By contrast, the top 10 per cent of Irish households owned €686.7 billion, 47 per cent, of total household net wealth in the State.

“As a result, the wealthiest 10 per cent of Irish households continued to hold nearly five times the amount held by households in the bottom half of the net wealth distribution all together,” the bank said.

Ella Gleeson, private client manager with wealth advisers NFP Ireland said: “While today’s report shows that household wealth continues to rise in Ireland, increasing by almost €43 billion, rising living costs are putting pressure on disposable incomes and could make it harder for families to save, invest and build their wealth.

“Today’s report shows that a significant proportion of Irish household wealth is tied up in property,” she added. “While rising property values can make families wealthier on paper, that does not necessarily mean they have greater financial resilience.”