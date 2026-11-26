Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after defeating Germany's Alexander Zverev to win the 2025 Australian Open. The two-time champion will miss next year's tournament after undergoing knee surgery. Photograph: Adrian Deniis/AFP via Getty Images

Two-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner ‌will miss the Melbourne Park Grand Slam in January, organisers said on Thursday, after the world ‌number two underwent surgery on a persistent knee injury.

Sinner said on Tuesday that he had had a ​minor operation, with Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport reporting he was facing up to four months out, extending his long absence from the tour.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since ​claiming his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July, but the Italian had initially been expected ⁠to return in time for next year’s Australian Open, which starts on ‌January ‌17th.

“We’ve ​been in regular touch with Jannik’s team and they’ve confirmed he won’t be joining us for the AO in January ⁠following his recent surgery,” Tennis ​Australia CEO Andrew Abdo told Reuters in ​a statement.

“Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for ‌AO 2028. We wish him all ​the very best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back ⁠on court soon.”

Sinner, who recently ⁠parted ways with ​coach Darren Cahill after over four years together, won the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025 and lost to Novak Djokovic in this year’s semi-finals.

He began the season in good form, winning all five Masters events he played in and running up a 44-3 match record before cutting his season short.

Alexander Zverev replaced Sinner as world number one earlier this ‌month after the ⁠German won his first two Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros and the US Open.

World number three Carlos Alcaraz, who missed several months ‌of action due to a wrist injury, will be the defending champion in Melbourne.

The Spanish seven-times ​Grand Slam winner has enjoyed a thrilling rivalry with Sinner ​over the last few years and said on Wednesday that the sport is missing Sinner.