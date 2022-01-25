Cantillon

Copper supply warning a reminder Ireland is at the mercy of global forces

Global inventories of the metal far below traditional levels

Tech firms’ change of plans have implications beyond commercial property market

Ancillary businesses that rely on workers being in the office will feel the impact too

Shopping habits are shifting with inflation, supermarket data shows

Less takeaways and more frozen pizzas: product sales data shows how customers are cutting back

Popcorn factor no consolation for miseries yet to come

Consumer sentiment may have been lifted by sense of stability compared to the UK, but outlook remains depressed

Green certs raise questions for electricity suppliers

Customers to get more detail about renewables trading system

Developers win again with new mortgage rules

Looser lending limits may do little for aspiring homeowners but the construction sector cannot lose

State-backed summit of global health experts warns against ‘zealotry’ demonising meat industry

Teagasc is hosting a meeting this week of global scientists who are being asked to sign the "Dublin Declaration" calling for a more "balanced view" on meat

Derek Richardson could be stung for more than €20m in fall of Wasps rugby

Irish former insurance broker battled in vain to save the club from going under

An Bord Pleanála requires extensive retrofit

Cantillon: An expanded board might well end up with more than 10 members to deal with mounting case load

UK economic crisis matters for Ireland

Cantillon:

Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB will not be far behind AIB on rates

AIB careful to allow borrowers time to close deals at existing rates as further mortgage-rate rises loom

Netflix’s most-watched drama this winter set to be its advertising market debut

Investors will monitor whether consumers respond to firm’s Basic with Ads plan due to launch in 12 countries next month

Kwarteng is gone and Truss can’t be far behind

Cantillon: Budget plan to supercharge the economy succeeded only in portraying Tories as an inept party for the rich

Additional supports for restaurants will only delay the inevitable

Scarp process gives potentially viable businesses vital lifeline but just 11 companies engaged with process

Housing targets do not chime with climate ones

Decarbonising the construction/built environment sector is likely to prove a monumental task

Ireland takes small yet historic step on workplace pensions

Decades of talk may lead to introduction of soft mandatory auto-enrolment pension scheme for workers from 2024

