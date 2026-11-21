Glenogra Townhouse on Merrion Road was formerly a 12-bedroom bed and breakfast

A company linked to former Monaghan GAA manager Séamus “Banty” McEnaney has expanded its property portfolio with the purchase of a home opposite the RDS in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

The townhouse on Merrion Road, which was sold for €4.3 million in March and is owned by a firm linked to McEnaney, will now be used to provide accommodation for people who are homeless, the company has confirmed.

McEnaney and his wider family have a large network of companies that own many hotel, bed and breakfast, and office properties in Ireland.

Many of the McEnaney family’s firms have contracts in place with the State to provide housing to both local authorities for homelessness services and the International Protection Accommodation Services, which have earned the companies tens of millions of euro.

New Land Registry records show the McEnaney family has expanded its portfolio and has owned a property called Glenogra Townhouse, located at 64 Merrion Road opposite the RDS, since April 2026.

Séamus McEnaney during his second stint as Monaghan manager in 2022. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Property price register filings show the home, which was formerly a 12-bedroom bed and breakfast until its closure in recent years, was sold in March this year for €4.3 million.

Wasur Limited, a firm incorporated in 2023 that is controlled by Sean McEnaney (28), with Séamus “Banty” McEnaney named as the company secretary, has been listed as the owner of Glenogra Townhouse in the Land Registry filing. The former owner of the property was Waybalmo Limited, a company controlled by director Joseph Somerville.

Recent financial filings by Wasur Limited have confirmed the company secured an agreement with Dublin City Council in October to provide accommodation for people who are homeless at 64 Merrion Road, Dublin 4.

The document said it also has a contract in place to provide similar emergency housing services at 18-19 Dorset Street, Dublin 1, since February this year.

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Details of the contracts with Dublin City Council were included in a financial filing recently published by Wasur Limited, which said it borrowed funds from alternative lender First Citizen Finance in November 2026.

The filing said it has given the lender a first fixed charge over Glenogra Townhouse and the Dorset Street properties, as well as security over other company assets and rights. It did not state the amount borrowed.

Wasur Limited was contacted for comment, but did not respond in advance of publication.

The most recent accounts for Wasur Limited showed it owned €3.4 million worth of property at the end of 2025. During the year, it made a profit of more than €572,000 and recorded €389,000 cash at bank at the end of 2025.

Wasur Limited is one firm in a network of more than a dozen companies controlled by members of the McEnaney family, with many of the firms ultimately controlled by Séamus “Banty” McEnaney.

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Many of the most active firms in the McEnaney network have unlimited status, which means their financial filings are not available to the public.

Records produced by the State’s homelessness services show McEnaney firms have been paid tens of millions of euro a year by local authorities to provide emergency accommodation.

Last year, companies owned by the McEnaney family were paid €35.6 million by Dublin City Council for providing homelessness services.