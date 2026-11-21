The Commerzbank headquarters in Frankfurt. After 156 years, the German lender’s days as an independent institution are numbered with its imminent takeover by UniCredit

To lose one bank is bad luck, as Oscar Wilde once almost said, but to lose two – and to the same Italian group – seems careless.

So it was on Thursday, when German ineptitude and Milanese wile coalesced in favour of UniCredit.

A decade after it swallowed Bavaria’s HypoVereinsbank, the Italian bank has finally won its hostile takeover bid for Germany’s number two lender.

After 156 years, Commerzbank’s days as an independent institution are numbered after Germany’s federal finance ministry put an end to a months-long protest that was as pride-filled as it was powerless.

A joint agreement will see UniCredit keep the German lender’s Frankfurt headquarters while Berlin – which still holds a 13 per cent stake, a bailout-era holdover – has agreed to drop its demand for two representatives on the future board. Instead, it has climbed down and will be happy with two German nationals.

The capitulation marks the end of a two-year saga triggered when UniCredit chief executive Andrea Orcel began building a discreet stake, then snapping up a holding sold off at speed by Berlin’s last finance minister, Christian Lindner.

Finance ministry officials use unprintable language when they refer to Orcel, while current federal finance minister Lars Klingbeil is more diplomatic – on the record, at least.

In May, Klingbeil, who is also vice-chancellor, told the foreign press in Berlin: “Commerzbank is a very important actor when it comes to supporting German SMEs abroad and has a huge significance for Frankfurt as a finance marketplace.”

Thursday’s statement reflected that Commerzbank’s new owners promise to maintain its profile as a lender to Germany’s SMEs. But that commitment is aspirational rather than legal, prompting the Wirtschaftswoche business weekly headline: “Commerzbank promises hot air on Commerzbank – the vice-chancellor cheers.”

[ How UniCredit CEO outmanoeuvred Germany on CommerzbankOpens in new window ]

The conservative Frankfurter Allgemeine daily was more circumspect. A likely cost-cutting wave by its new owners means Commerzbank workers are right to fear for their jobs. But the fact it has come to this is because Commerzbank executives were “lacking in ambition” a decade ago. And, as a major shareholder at that time, “the [German] state carries its share of the responsibility, too”.