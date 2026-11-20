South Africa assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has criticised the decision not to suspend Sam Prendergast for Saturday’s clash with Ireland, claiming that if it was a Fijian player in the same circumstance he would now be back home “drinking kava” and doing tackle drills.

The outburst on the eve of the Nations Championship fixture comes on the back of Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus’s six-match ban in midweek following his over-the-top critique of the match officials in South Africa’s narrow defeat to France last Friday night.

Since the ban was announced, the Boks had attempted to keep a lid on any further criticism aimed towards World Rugby and match officials.

However, towards the end of South Africa’s captain’s run press conference on Friday afternoon, Stick made his feelings clear on the decision of an independent World Rugby disciplinary committee not to suspend Ireland outhalf Prendergast after an alleged hip-drop tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato in last Saturday’s game.

The 24-year-old was the first Test player cited under the new law focusing on knee- and hip-drop tackles, but the Leinster back argued his case successfully and is free to play against the Springboks.

Initially there was little to write home about in the Boks’ media briefing. Siya Kolisi answered questions about Dan Sheehan’s selection at number eight for Ireland and on the Boks’ scrum dominance in the fixture last year, and how the focus in training has been capitalising on that this week after failing to do so against France.

Stick stressed that although Erasmus won’t be present at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, he was “hands-on” all week in their preparations.

“We’re all going to be in charge. We’ve got a strong coaching team, we all trust each other, we all believe in each other,” he said.

“Rassie might not be in that coaching box, but he’s with us. We know one thing for sure, his energy will be there. And whatever we’re going to be doing tomorrow, we’ll do it for him.

“No one is going to break us.”

Cameron Hanekom will start at number eight for South Africa against Ireland. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Towards the end, Stick was asked about the coaches’ selection policy in this Test window and, after confirming that the plan was to try to select the best possible 23 each week, he then mentioned Jasper Wiese’s suspension for the Ireland game.

“It’s always crazy now,” said Stick. “If I think about last year in this boardroom, we were talking about who was also suspended.

“So it’s becoming a trend now when you come to Ireland, players will be suspended. So I think by the time we come here, we must always be prepared for that.

“But once again, don’t worry. But once again, it’s part of the game. I know I’m excited to see a guy like [Cameron] Hanekom also getting an opportunity [in place of Wiese].”

Stick was then asked if, given the Boks’ emphasis on tackle height, they had worked specifically on the new tackle requirements.

“I think I’m also confused, like you said. I’m also not sure what’s right. I’m also not sure what’s wrong,” he said.

“Because of the first opportunity, when we played against Italy, Lood de Jager had a knee-drop tackle, got penalised, it was a penalty against him.

“So Rassie asked the question on Monday, out of 17 tackles [by French players] that were knee drops, not even one was punished.

“We talk about hip-drop tackles, I will tell you now for free: if that was a Fijian player tackling an Irish player with that hip-drop, that player would be in Fiji now.

“You know what they call a traditional drink in Fiji? Is it kava? If that was a Fijian player, he would be sitting in Fiji now doing some extra lessons on how to tackle. But it’s an Irish player, it’s free to play.”

South Africa assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and captain Siya Kolisi. Photograph: Inpho

Stick said that, as South Africa’s coaching team, they respect the media and come to the press conferences to talk about the game.

“Do you understand,” he continued. “We always want to make sure that the game is clean.

“We work with the officials. We have built a relationship with the match officials in a sense of respect. But it doesn’t mean that we can’t ask questions.

“So when we ask questions, and when there’s laws and there’s new rules, people need to explain, because the players, they look up to us as coaches. When we come on Monday and they ask us questions, we as coaches need to make sure that we coach them.

“Now they also don’t know what’s right. They also don’t know what’s wrong.

“So someone has to come and explain. You can’t keep on calling conferences and ask coaches to spend three hours [on the laws], but there’s no change of behaviour when it comes to other teams.

“So the message is simple. We always want to make sure that we play the game clean. We always want to make sure that they know how to tackle.

“But it seems like other parties, they’re not coming to the party. And then we’re getting punished.

“And there’s one thing that I’m going to say now proudly. I’m a proud South African. I come from Africa. I’m black from New Brighton. I’m a Xhosa. And I will never apologise to anyone about that.

“So somewhere, somehow, people have to explain about all these new rules and new laws. They need to apply to everyone.

“And I’m going to say this again. If there was a Fijian player, he would be sitting in Fiji now going through lessons about how to tackle.

“So somewhere, somehow, things need to get better.”