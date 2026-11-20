Paddy McKillen jnr, whose brother Tyrone McKillen is offering a lump sum of €500,000 to fund the deal. Photograph: Collins Photos

Creditors owed €27 million by Paddy McKillen jnr would get €445,000 in a proposed settlement backed by a contribution of €500,000 from his brother Tyrone, it has emerged.

McKillen jnr’s pub, restaurant and hotel empire collapsed in the fallout from Covid and under pressure from rising interest rates, leaving him on the hook for personal guarantees over many of its debts.

A personal insolvency arrangement offers to distribute €445,472 to creditors owed €27 million, in a proposal tabled by Eugene McDarby of UHY Personal & Corporate Insolvency Solutions Ltd.

The offer amounts to 1.9 cent on the euro, against the estimated 0.31 cent that creditors would get in a bankruptcy.

Tyrone McKillen is offering a lump sum of €500,000 to fund the deal on condition that his brother keep a 40-year-old Porsche valued at €45,000, a 1983 6 Series BMW worth €25,000, and five paintings by Patrick Gormley, worth €15,000 in total.

The cars and paintings are of sentimental value to Paddy McKillen jnr, reports noted. He would keep a Volkswagen Golf needed for daily family use.

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McKillen jnr would also retain his family home on Torquay Road, Foxrock, Dublin, valued at €2.475 million.

The Foxrock property is held on trust for himself, his mother Maura McKillen, who is owed €1.6 million, and siblings Tyrone, Kali and Dean, while Bank of Ireland has a mortgage of €734,000 secured against it.

After any sale, the debts due to the bank and Maura McKillen most be paid first, followed by the rest of the family. Once those liabilities are cleared, McKillen jnr’s own interest amounts to €22,000.

McKillen jnr owes his creditors €29.9 million, but €2.9 million is due to his wife, Ellen McKillen, who is not seeking a dividend.

He has no income barring a €1,300 monthly contribution from his wife. The couple have four children.

The biggest single creditor is lender Cabriz finance, which is due €10.8 million.

Creditors will vote on the proposal at a meeting on December 3rd, the day before High Court protection given to McKillen jnr in September ends.

However, that meeting will not proceed if the High Court sets aside the protection to allow creditors Cabriz and Herbert Street Property Finance to cross-examine McKillen jnr on his financial affairs.

The court heard their applications last week and has reserved judgment.

Both raised concerns about what they alleged were material non-disclosures in information that he provided in his application for a personal insolvency arrangement.

McKillen jnr dismissed the claims, saying they were designed to exert maximum pressure on him to force a settlement.

Introduced by legislation in 2012, personal insolvency arrangements allow people who cannot repay their debts to restructure those liabilities over periods of up to six years.