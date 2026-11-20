Ireland XV's Joey Carbery celebrates with Alex Usanov after scoring a try during the game against Fijian Latui at Virgin Media Park in Cork. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

R ep r esentative M atch: I r eland XV 61 Fijian Latui 12

The game had a little bit of everything, six yellow cards, two of which contributed to a 20-minute red card, the Fijians being reduced to 12 players at one point, 11 tries in total, nine to Ireland, some great running rugby and some wincing collisions.

The home side honoured a commitment to play with enterprise and personality and produced passages of running rugby against a Fijian Latui side whose ill-discipline and recklessness was dangerous at times.

Ireland head coach Mark Sexton will be pleased at some of the rugby and there were several excellent performances to piggyback on the moments of collective coherence.

Joey Carbery was imperious, a lovely fluency and variety to his game, brave too, standing in the pocket and taking lumps to put team-mates in space. Cathal Forde straightened when his team needed it, while Daniel Ryan and the outstanding Todd Lawlor displayed an innate understanding in linking up. Fintan Gunne kept the tempo high.

Up front Brian Gleeson’s power and athleticism in his carrying provided the team with positive gainlines, a feat matched by Edwin Edogbo and Alex Usanov, both of whom survived the heavy hitting human traffic. Gus McCarthy was another to catch the eye but in truth the entire pack contributed. Dave McCann was the focal point in the lineout and Will Connors led the defence.

There were periods when Ireland were a little clunky, lateral in orientation, where individuals found only culs-de-sac when there was acres of space had they straightened and practised a simpler draw and pass option. It goes with the territory to a degree from a scratch side.

Ireland XV's Matthew Devine scores a try. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Ireland set the tone with a series of positive carries, fullback Lawlor danced inside a couple of tacklers and from the ensuing ruck, Carbery’s stutter-step and dummy took him through the gap and he gave Ryan an unencumbered run-in for a try.

The Fijians struck back immediately, flanker Pita Lesivoukionoilau one-handed intercept of Gunne’s pass was a remarkable piece of dexterity which he embellished with a short sprint to the line for a try.

Carbery was quickly into his rhythm, nuanced distribution, well-flighted cross-kicks, and it enabled Ireland to test the visitors in the wider channels with Ryan and Lawlor linking intuitively.

The Irish outhalf kicked a penalty to the corner and the maul, with McCarthy in possession, made the tryline in double-quick time. Carbery kicked a touchline conversion to nudge the home side into a 12-7 lead just shy of the first quarter.

Ireland increased their advantage soon after, Edogbo penalised for a double movement but in denying him Isaia Lotawa was guilty of a no-arms tackle and a penalty try ensued.

The visitors were reduced to 13 players two minutes later when Mesake Doge received a yellow card for a high shot on Lawlor. The prop was lucky the officials missed a second bite, leading with his head/shoulder, as he dived on the prone player.

Fijian Latui's Mesake Doge leaves the pitch after being shown a red card. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Two minutes later and the Fijians were down to 12 after flanker Apisalome Kuruisaqila was penalised for slapping down a pass. A skip not a bin was required at this point. Remarkably, and to their credit the Fijians almost survived the protracted period of being three short unscathed on the scoreboard.

However, four scrum penalties in quick succession five metres from the visitors’ line culminated in a second yellow card and therefore a red card for tighthead prop Doge. While the comings-and-goings were at their zenith, Carbery snuck over for a try which he converted, which gave Ireland a 26-7 interval lead.

There was an overtone of recklessness to bouts of Fijian tackling, cheap shots, late hits, not all of which were picked up by the officials. Joshua Vici was taking names, an Exocet in the tackle. The home side ploughed on; Forde’s cross-kick, Finn Treacy’s pass and generous inside pass enabled Gunne to dot down. The visitors responded with a try from Jope Nasera, but Jack Aungier and Ryan responded for the home side.

Replacement scrumhalf Matthew Devine’s try in the 74th minute was a doozy, a scorching turn of pace to complement dummying a kick.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 3 mins: Ryan try, 5-0; 6: Lesivoukionoilau try, Baleilevuka con, 5-7; 17: McCarthy try, Carbery con, 12-7; 22: penalty try, 19-7; 35: Carbery try, con, 26-7. Half-time: 26-7. 45: McCarthy try, Carbery con, 33-7; 50: Gunne try, Carbery con, 40-7; 56: Nasera try, 40-12; 65: Aungier try, Murphy con, 47-12; 68: Ryan try, Murphy con, 54-12; 74: Devine try, Murphy con, 61-12.

IRELAND XV: Todd Lawlor (Leinster); Finn Treacy (Connacht), James Hume (Ulster), Cathal Forde (Connacht), Daniel Ryan (Connacht); Joey Carbery (Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Leinster); Alex Usanov (Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster, capt), Kieran Brookes (Munster); Fineen Wycherley (Munster), Edwin Edogbo (Munster); Dave McCann (Ulster), Will Connors (Connacht), Brian Gleeson (Munster).

Replacements: Jack Aungier (Munster) for Brookes (51 mins); Conor O’Tighearnaigh (Leinster) for Edogbo (56); Dan Kelly (Munster) for Hume (59); Jeremy Loughman (Munster) for Usanov, Scott Penny (Leinster) for Connors, Matthew Devine (Ulster) for Gunne, Jack Murphy (Ulster) for Carbery (all 62); Eoin de Búitléar (Connacht) for McCarthy (65).

Yellow card: Eoin de Búitléar (72 mins).

FIJIAN LATUI: Setareki Tuicuvu; Kaminieli Rasaku, Masawini Sireli, Jope Nasera, Joshua Vici; Joeli Baleilevuka, Cameron Kelemeti; Emosi Tumania, Sesoni Tamani, Mesake Doge; Isaia Lotawa, Petero Mailulu; Pita Lesivoukionoilau, Apisalome Kuruisaqila, Ratu Meli Turagaca.

Replacements: Samu Tawake for Rasaku (28 mins); Tawake for Masawini (35-55); Mosese Tabuakoto for Mailulu, Isoa Koroinawai for Kuruisaqila (HIA) (both 49); Ratu Osea Dasalusalu for Tamani (58); Apete Narogo for Rasaku, Sylvestre Vakauliafa for Tumania (both 59); Anasa Raqili for Kelemeti (65); Isilesa Baravilala for Baleilevuka (73).

Yellow cards: Isaia Lotawa (22 mins); Mesake Doge (24); Apisalome Kuruisaqila (26).

Red card: Doge (two yellow cards, 20 minutes).

Referee: George Selwood (England).