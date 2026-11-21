Imani the hippopotamus at Dublin Zoo underwent surgery for her left eye

Dublin Zoo spent about €15,000 for a groundbreaking cataract procedure for Imani, its 18-year-old common hippopotamus.

The surgery, believed to be the first recorded cataract operation performed on a common hippopotamus in the world, last year restored vision in Imani’s left eye.

While the surgery was successful in her left eye, Imani’s right eye could not be saved.

A spokesman for Dublin Zoo said the operation “resulted in a marked improvement in her confidence, movement and overall quality of life”.

The procedure followed months of careful preparation by Dublin Zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams, working alongside external specialists.

Dublin Zoo said the surgery and the preparation “reflects the zoo’s commitment to investing in innovative, world-leading animal welfare”.

As part of the preparation, new weighing scales were installed at the zoo to allow Imani’s weight to be measured and the appropriate anaesthetic doses prepared.

The €15,000 spend on the cataract procedure was a fraction of the overall spend of €11.27 million last year by the zoo on its specialised care for animals.

That outlay included feed costs, veterinary care, grounds staff and depreciation of facilities.

The cataract procedure was one of scores of initiatives by Dublin Zoo to improve the welfare of its animal population, which included 31 mammal species and 14 reptile species at year end.

In another initiative, Dublin Zoo’s attempt to encourage two Amur – or Siberian – tigers to breed came unstuck in 2025. The annual report describes how keepers introduced a new female Amur tiger, Luda, to male Amur tiger, Max.

Two Amur tiger cubs at Dublin Zoo. Photograph: Patrick Bolger

Luda arrived from Copenhagen Zoo and was briefly introduced to Max in November, but the annual report records that “the pair were quickly separated due to aggression from Max and efforts towards a successful introduction are ongoing”.

In another initiative, a number of high-profile animals at the zoo also had animal “fitbits” attached to their front legs. In the project, male elephant Aung Bo, female Amur tiger Luda and female hippo Imani were fitted with monitoring bracelets around their front legs.

These bracelets contain what is effectively an accelerometer allowing their movements and behaviours to be tracked continuously.

Aung Bo, Dublin Zoo’s Asian elephant bull. Photograph: Patrick Bolger

It forms part of a pilot project in collaboration with L’Oceanogràfic, Valencia.

The data collected will assist the team in assessing the animals’ activity levels, informing husbandry decisions and supporting their welfare.

The report also reveals that Chilean flamingos laid eggs for the first time in at least five years, representing an important behavioural milestone for the flock.

The report states that although the eggs were lost following disturbance within the group, this activity is considered a positive step towards future breeding success.