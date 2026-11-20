Giant: The Play      Director : Nicholas Hytner Cert : 15A Starring : John Lithgow, Rachael Stirling, Aya Cash, Richard Hope, Tessa Bonham Jones, Elliot Levey Running Time : 2 hrs 16 mins

Before David Walliams blew up the charming utopia of the children’s books industry, there was Roald Dahl, a famous peddler of children’s fantasia whose behaviour resulted in a very public fall from grace.

Dahl’s sin was his unapologetic anti-Semitism, a position he expressed openly in a variety of newspaper articles and interviews in the latter part of his career and, according to some critics, more allegorically, in his books.

Giant, Mark Rosenblatt’s impressive and shocking debut play, which transferred from the West End of London to Broadway earlier this year, and is streaming in selected cinemas, is set in the drawingroom of Gipsy House, Dahl’s family home in Buckinghamshire, in 1983, as the author and his agent, Tom Maschler (Elliot Levey), are preparing for the publication of The Witches.

Jessie Stone (Aya Cash), a representative from Dahl’s American publisher, is expected at any moment: she has concerns about the controversy the author has provoked by a book review in which he conflated the actions of the Israeli state in Lebanon with “a race of people” he is not shy of naming.

Bookshops have threatened to stop stocking his books, and libraries are being lobbied to do the same. Dahl is unrepentant, refusing all avenues of apology that his advisers, who include his fiancee, Liccy (Rachael Stirling), aka Felicity Crosland, are offering.

Dahl’s first wife, the actor Patricia Neal, called him Roald the Rotten. In Rosenblatt’s characterisation he is more than mean and bad-tempered, and far more terrifying than any of his many monstrous characters.

John Lithgow gives a towering performance as the physically frail author, who uses his height at key moments to loom over his well-meaning advisers, but it is Dahl’s poisonous tongue that is more dangerous.

In the first act his childish petulance creates moments of near charm. In the second act, however, the depths of his cruelty become clear, as the “nasty, belligerent boy” turns bully, deliberately deceiving those who, somehow, still want to help him.

Even Dahl’s own hurts – his wartime trauma, the death of his daughter, his son’s disability – fail to explain his invective. In his final rant, delivered by telephone to a journalist he knows he shouldn’t be talking to, the only word to describe his vitriol is gleeful.

The context for Dahl’s first reported anti-Semitism was the war between Israel and Lebanon in the early 1980s. Rosenblatt’s focus on that period in Giant sets his play – directed by Nicholas Hytner, and here filmed live on stage – in direct conversation with the current conflict in the Middle East.

While there is little nuance to the drama, it somehow manages to avoid polemic. Instead it underscores just how easy it is for words to become weapons.

Giant also manages to avoid the easy conclusions so often encouraged by the loudest voices in the culture wars. Should Dahl’s books be banned because of his unsavoury views? Rosenblatt won’t direct you either way.

Giant: The Play is being screened at the Light House, in Dublin, and a limited number of other cinemas