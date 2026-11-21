Michael Lynn is facing a criminal trial in Portugal three months after being released early from his Irish prison sentence. Photograph: Collins Courts

Former solicitor Michael Lynn ran a sophisticated money-laundering operation in Portugal to conceal his ownership of cash and assets from his multimillion euro mortgage frauds in Ireland, Portuguese authorities allege.

The Irish Times has learned that Lynn (58) is facing a criminal trial in Portugal, just three months after being released early from his Irish prison sentence.

He was jailed in 2024 for 5½ years for stealing more than €18 million from six financial institutions during the Celtic Tiger era, having been extradited from Brazil to Ireland to face trial.

Prosecutors in Portugal claim “at least €27,856,385” was secured by Lynn from financial institutions in Ireland and that he managed to “integrate” some €9.5 million of this into the legitimate economy in Portugal.

This was done, it is claimed, via transfers into Portuguese bank accounts linked to front companies. Most of the money is said to have come from company accounts he controlled in Ireland and contained the proceeds of his mortgage frauds.

The Portuguese prosecutor also claims it has secured sufficient evidence to seize eight properties in Portugal – a mix of plots of land and dwellings – deemed to represent money stolen in Ireland and laundered into Portugal by Lynn. It has also identified 13 accounts containing a total of €312,000 that it claims it has the evidence to seize.

In setting out the extent of Lynn’s “criminal activities”, related to securing mortgages in Ireland, the authorities in Portugal list 105 Irish properties.

They say Lynn owned 64 properties in Dublin, 28 in Leitrim, three in Cork, three in Clare, two in Meath, two in Clare, one in Sligo, one in Mayo and one in Galway.

Lynn has been “formally designated as a defendant” by the public prosecutor’s office in Portugal. Two of his close associates from Ireland and three men from Portugal, all in their 50s, are also designated as defendants.

[ Disgraced former solicitor Michael Lynn’s barristers withdraw over integrity questionOpens in new window ]

Some of the companies he is alleged to have used in Portugal for laundering were created, in other people’s names, around the time the Celtic Tiger boom was slowing towards a crash.

The claims against Lynn, and others alleged to have worked for him, were set out by the central department of investigation and criminal action at Portugal’s office of the prosecutor general.

The details of the prosecutor’s lengthy legal submission to the Central Criminal Court of Faro have been obtained by The Irish Times.

Lynn, and five people alleged to have worked for him, are all accused of committing one money-laundering offence under Portugal’s criminal code. This could result, on conviction, in a prison term of up to 12 years.

Garda sources said they were aware of the money-laundering investigation in Portugal, which has run for years, and have been in contact with the authorities there.

The Irish Times sought comment from Lynn, who is appealing his conviction in Ireland through a representative.

[ Company linked to Michael Lynn inquiry planned to house asylum seekers in €2.8m Wicklow propertyOpens in new window ]

A list of 28 witnesses, two of whom are Irish, are included in the Portuguese case files. The prosecutor alleges all 28 have knowledge of different aspects of Lynn’s dealings, via 17 companies linked to him.

However, none of the 28 people in the schedule of witnesses is among those accused of money laundering.

The allegations leave Lynn potentially facing another lengthy legal battle, including the prospect of prosecution in the criminal courts and another prison sentence, if convicted, in Portugal.

In February 2024 Lynn was jailed for 5½ years after a jury, in his second Irish trial, convicted him on 10 counts of theft. They were unable to agree on another 11 counts.

Lynn had obtained multiple mortgages on the same properties in a situation where banks were unaware that other institutions were also providing finance on them.