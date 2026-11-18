President Catherine Connolly launches the annual report of Mercy Law Resource Centre in the Liberties, Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Catherine Connolly has said that almost two children have become homeless “each and every day” since she was elected President more than a year ago.

Referring to a report citing the “failure” of local authorities and the State “in strategic planning and delivering on housing need”, Connolly said “housing is a basic human right” and that she was “never going to miss an opportunity to confirm that”.

The President was speaking in Dublin on Wednesday at the publication of the 2025 annual report from the Mercy Law Resource Centre, an independent charity providing free legal advice and representation to homeless people and those facing homelessness.

She cited the most recent data on homelessness published by the Department of Housing, which show there were 18,065 people in emergency accommodation in September, including 5,897 children.

“A year earlier the number of children was just 5,238. I say ‘just’. In 12 months, 659 more children came to know emergency accommodation as home. It occurred to me and to my team that is nearly two children becoming homeless each and every day since my election as President [on October 24th, 2025].”

Mercy Law said it received almost 6,500 calls last year, with 1,392 involving queries that required further support from the charity – a 57 per cent increase on 2024.

The number of queries about accessing emergency accommodation increased by 22.5 per cent to 218 last year.

Mercy Law managing solicitor Paul Dornan said the charity noted with “deep concern” the passage of housing legislation which will “introduce stringent residency requirements” to gain access to social housing and homelessness supports. He said this would particularly affect “minority” and vulnerable families.

In her address, Connolly quoted the introduction to the report by Mercy Law chairman Edward Gleeson.

She said he “outlines that the need for Mercy Law Centre’s existence is driven by failures on the part of local authorities in the discharge of their public and administrative duties towards people for whom the pursuit of shelter for the night is a necessary daily grind.

“Failure on the part of local authorities are bound up in failures on the part of the State in its strategic planning and delivering on housing need. I am quoting directly from your words,” Connolly said, looking towards Gleeson.

Listing the charity’s services, including efforts to drive legal and policy change to address systemic injustices in social housing and homelessness law and building social housing and homeless law expertise, she said of Mercy Law’s work: “I wish it wasn’t necessary, but it is an inspiration.”

Liam Herrick, chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, said housing was “fundamental to human dignity, security, family life, personal autonomy and participation in society”.

Without the foundation of housing, he said, “almost every other aspect of a person’s life becomes difficult and sometimes impossible.

“And for children in particular the consequences of the denial of the right to housing can be profound.”