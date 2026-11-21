The Four Courts. High Court president Judge David Barniville last week ordered the enforcement of a €9.8 million arbitration award to Midland against Baystreet Ltd, now in liquidation, which was found to have wrongly terminated a contract with the construction firm. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

Builder Midland Construction and Engineering is suing well-known developers John McKeon, Brian Kennedy, Liam McSharry and others for €12.8 million in a dispute over an apartment project.

High Court president Judge David Barniville last week ordered the enforcement of a €9.8 million arbitration award to Midland against Baystreet Ltd, now in liquidation, which was found to have wrongly terminated a contract with the construction firm.

Separate to this, High Court documents show Midland has issued proceedings against Baystreet’s directors, McKeon, Kennedy and McSharry, along with its shareholders, for almost €12.8 million, including the arbitration award, interest and enforcement costs.

McKeon runs well-known family-owned property development business MKN, which focuses primarily on home building. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Kennedy and McSharry are involved in the Sheelin McSharry property group, associated with the Embassy House complex in Ballsbridge among other high-profile projects. Baystreet Ltd is a separate company to its directors’ other businesses.

Kells, Co Meath-based Midland will seek to have the case heard by the Commercial Court, a division of the High Court that deals with business disputes, at a hearing scheduled for next week.

Baystreet hired Midland in early 2022 to build a development of 44 apartments at Ashbrook, Howth Road, in Clontarf on Dublin’s northside, for an initial €9.6 million, which the parties subsequently agreed to increase to €10.8 million. Work was due to finish in March 2023.

Difficulties with the site’s water connection, along with several other delays, led to a dispute between the parties, prompting Baystreet to terminate the contract in February 2024 with much of the project built and call in Midland’s bond.

The dispute was referred to arbitration and admitted in March 2025 when Midland filed its initial claim and Baystreet responded.

Details from the residential property price register show that in the meantime the 44 apartments in the Howth Road development sold for a total of almost €23 million, with the last one selling in August last year.

In September 2025, creditors put Baystreet, established to develop the Clontarf site, into liquidation, appointing Tom Murray of Friel Stafford as liquidator. He is a notice party to the case and declined to comment when his office was contacted.

Midland successfully sought a High Court order last October allowing it to continue the arbitration after Baystreet went into liquidation.

In February this year, arbitrator David O’Leary decided that Baystreet had unlawfully and invalidly terminated the contract with Midland and awarded the construction firm €9.15 million in total with interest.

The building firm was confirmed as a creditor of Baystreet Ltd in July. The High Court heard last week that, up to then, Midland had not received any payment from the company on foot of the award.

Barniville granted judgment for €9.86 million, which included interest on the original €9.15 million that O’Leary ordered Baystreet to pay.

John McKeon’s father Sean established MKN in the ‘nineties. Around 20 years earlier, he and Brian Kennedy’s father, John Kennedy, set up Sheelin Homes together. Kennedy senior helped established Sheelin McSharry after he and McKeon senior decided to go into business separately.

Midland Construction and Engineering did not comment.