Simon Harris celebrates with family and his political team after being re-elected to the Dail in the 2024 general election. Constituency manager John Kelly, in grey jumper with badge, is pictured front right. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Simon Harris’s constituency manager, John Kelly, who is on an Oireachtas salary, has been the subject of concerns raised on four occasions with Fine Gael and the Tánaiste about domineering behaviour or use of abusive language since 2019.

Fine Gael leader Harris is related to Kelly (59), who is a former car salesman. The Tánaiste’s mother, Mary, is Kelly’s first cousin.

At least seven Fine Gael sources in Wicklow have said Kelly is a divisive figure in the party, with at least two elected councillors refusing to engage with him or Harris’s office.

The same sources, who work at national and local level within Fine Gael, said they have raised Kelly’s conduct with Harris, but he dismissed their concerns.

One local Fine Gael source described Kelly as “Harris’s rottweiler” over the forceful manner in which he issued instructions.

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Although employed as a parliamentary assistant, Kelly has been Harris’s campaign manager for local, general and European elections since 2009 in what Kelly said were unpaid roles.

When The Irish Times published a story in August about Kelly’s posts on social media website X that criticised teachers as work-shy and described US president Donald Trump as a “moron”, Harris said these were inappropriate. However, Harris asked whether the social media of all political workers were to be “examined and critiqued” by media.

In response to queries from The Irish Times, Kelly rejected claims made by those who have worked with him, saying he has never been subjected to any complaints about him in his 24 years in Fine Gael.

He said he had “a very positive experience” working with almost 100 interns in his years in the constituency and said he had a “very good working relationship with all of our councillors”.

Kelly runs Harris’s constituency office in Bray, Co Wicklow, and is seen as a gatekeeper for the Tánaiste for those seeking the politician’s attendance at events in Wicklow.

One senior Wicklow Fine Gael source said: “John is very good at campaigns, very good at organising posters – it’s the in-between period where he blows up. There is a belief that Simon needs someone with sharp elbows.”

Sources in Wicklow Fine Gael said Kelly believed he was what one called “an election doyen”, claiming credit for Harris’s success at the polls in the constituency.

“He says he put Simon Harris where he is,” one Fine Gael source said. “He believes if he was in America he would be paid a fortune and run campaigns like Obama’s.”

A Fine Gael tallyman wears Simon Harris stickers as counting takes place in Greystones, Co Wicklow, in the 2024 general election. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Fine Gael members give Kelly large credit for Fine Gael taking two of four seats in Wicklow in the last general election in 2024.

One of Kelly’s earlier ideas was said to be the Simon Harris wet-wipes – handed out to potential voters while out canvassing – that generated publicity for him in 2016.

However, Kelly is not known for being lighthearted. Candidates and volunteers have not always appreciated Kelly’s all-or-nothing intensity around elections.

A man in Greystones puts up election posters for Simon Harris in the 2024 general election. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A female candidate from the 2019 local elections told The Irish Times she complained in a conversation she had with Fine Gael secretary general John Carroll about Kelly’s alleged “bullying” behaviour during a post-election debriefing. She told this newspaper that Kelly was “incredibly domineering” and “tactless” in how he made critical comments about her appearance.

“He has a way of stripping you bare with his words,” the woman said.

In response to a query on these claims, Kelly said: “I completely reject this allegation,” claiming that he had “no direct involvement” in the local elections as he was serving as campaign manager for the European Parliament election for Dublin at the time.

In an email sent to several Fine Gael local elections candidates in 2019, Kelly told them that to win they would “have to leave a part of yourselves out there”.

“To be crystal clear, you will be tired and you will be pushed to your limits; if you are not tired and not pushed to your limits you are not doing your job nor is your campaign manager,” he wrote.

His email quoted former US professional soccer player Mia Hamm saying: “The person that said winning isn’t everything, never won anything.”

Former workers in the Harris constituency office in Bray said it was a tense place to work in when Kelly was under pressure over meeting quotas for selling Fine Gael fundraising tickets for the party’s “Superdraw” prize fund and around elections.

One former employee said on his first meeting with Kelly, he laid down the law.

He said Kelly told him: “Simon will hire you; I’ll fire you.”

The worker said it was “no joke” and the comment set out how Harris’s constituency office operated.

“John called the shots, not Simon,” the former staffer said.

Simon Harris speaks to reporters at the Fine Gael Ardfheis in Cork recently. Photograph: Alan Betson

“He made clear he had total impunity to behave as he saw fit. Going to Simon with your concerns was pointless; you learned doing that only made it worse for people.”

Another former worker said he felt uncomfortable working in the office listening to Kelly speaking on his phone when he was angry.

“I was mortified,” he said, referring to the foul language Kelly used.

“It was woeful stuff. He’d be cursing, roaring about whoever had upset him. We were on calls hoping the constituents couldn’t hear him.”

Kelly is a leading figure in Fine Gael fundraising efforts by regularly selling more Superdraw tickets than any other party members.

In a 2023 presentation exhorting candidates to sell more of the €80 tickets, he said: “Stop thinking of politics as a past-time – it’s a business.”

During the 2024 local elections, Kelly publicly confronted Fine Gael candidate Aileen Lennon in a row about her canvassing.

Witnesses said Kelly was red in the face while shouting and cursing at Lennon.

The former Fine Gael candidate confirmed to The Irish Times there was a public confrontation. She said she made people in Fine Gael aware of the incident and how unhappy she was with the manner in which Kelly spoke to her. She decided not to make a formal complaint.

“I wouldn’t run for election for Fine Gael again if John Kelly was involved,” she said. “I wouldn’t put myself or my supporters through that again.”

In response to a query about the 2024 exchange, Kelly told The Irish Times: “I have no recollection of the incident.”

Numerous Fine Gael sources have said Kelly was required by Fine Gael to apologise to current councillor Melanie Corrigan later in 2024 for the way he spoke to her after she supported Shay Cullen, a candidate not backed by Harris at Wicklow Fine Gael’s general election selection convention.

Corrigan declined to comment.

The Irish Times has seen an email that Cullen sent to Fine Gael in advance of the September 2024 convention where he complained about “inappropriate verbal abuse” that his supporters had faced.

“It has come to light that these actions originate from Mr John Kelly, representing An Taoiseach Simon Harris,” wrote Cullen at the time when Harris was serving as head of government.

“I believe this behaviour represents a clear misuse of authority and brings An Taoiseach’s office into disrepute.”

Cullen, who later ran as an Independent in the election, accused Kelly of telling his supporters that Fine Gael’s strategy was to run Harris and Edward Timmins. The complaint called on Fine Gael to suspend the convention and issue a statement.

“No individual, regardless of their position, should be permitted to engage in bullying or intimidation,” Cullen wrote. “I urge Fine Gael to take decisive action against such conduct.”

Current Fine Gael members have said they have ongoing concerns about Harris keeping Kelly as his constituency manager despite numerous staff and volunteers raising concerns about him.

One current member said she felt that her concerns had “fallen on deaf ears” when she raised these with Fine Gael headquarters.

Kelly incorporated a new consultancy company, Glenbourne Consulting Ltd, in September. Asked if he planned to charge for his services through this company, Kelly said it was a “private matter”.

One former Fine Gael elected representative said Kelly was “divisive” in the way he managed people and that members and councillors were reluctant to canvass with him.

“His idea of team-building is subjugation rather than encouragement,” he said.

Party sources and former staff said there was noticeably high turnover of staff and interns in Harris’s Bray office.

A former worker in the office said: “Many staff and interns joined the office with a positive view of Simon, but John often ruined their perception of him and cost him their support in the long term”.

Fine Gael’s disciplinary policy classifies “rudeness towards members of the public or other employees, objectionable or insulting behaviour or bad language” as a “major misconduct” matter.

In response to questions about Kelly, Fine Gael said it had “well-established procedures for addressing grievances, with informal resolution encouraged in the first instance”.

It said any member could make a formal complaint in writing.

Fine Gael said one formal complaint was made about Kelly and that was in 2024, but was not upheld by its internal committee. Sources familiar with the complaint said this was not a bullying complaint, but a complaint from a Shay Cullen supporter alleging Kelly told members in advance of the convention that the Wicklow election ticket was already decided.

Fine Gael said no formal complaints were raised in the cases highlighted by The Irish Times.

It said that after Cullen sent his email on September 8th, 2024, calling for the selection convention to be postponed, he was called to a meeting in the party’s HQ in line with the party policy of initially addressing grievances informally.

The party said Cullen chose to contest the convention on September 13th and it remained open to him to make a formal complaint to its regulatory committee.

Cullen left the party a month later and contested the election unsuccessfully as an independent, with Timmins being elected as Harris’s running mate.

Fine Gael said it was “committed to promoting a positive culture that promotes equality, values diversity and is supportive to all members”.

Responding to queries by email, Kelly said: “In 24 years in Fine Gael, there have never been any official complaints of this nature made against me.

“It would be more balanced for any individual to make a complaint at the time so the facts and the context could form part of any such complaint and allow each side to present their side. This would seem a fair way to address any complaint.”

He said it was “interesting” The Irish Times raised issues about incidents in 2019 and 2024, but there were “no reports since 2002 and none post-2024”.

“In my capacity in the constituency, I have employed nearly 100 interns over the years, both male and female, and I believe they have all had a very positive experience,” Kelly said.

“In relation to elections, I have been privileged to work with Fine Gael members of all ages, and, again, I believe everything was very positive.”

He said publishing “unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources that sit outside the official record would be seriously defamatory and damaging to my reputation”.

“I am putting The Irish Times on formal notice that I reserve all my legal rights and will not hesitate to act if any false or defamatory statements are published,” Kelly also said.

He denied he had a bad relationship with current Fine Gael councillors or that he was asked to apologise to Melanie Corrigan for the way he spoke to her over the 2024 selection convention.

“The claims you have put to me are inaccurate and without foundation,” he said. “I have a very good working relationship with all of our councillors.”

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