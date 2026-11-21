Shein, which listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange in September, has continued to expand its presence in Ireland, opening a new 16,000-square-foot ecommerce logistics facility in Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, Co Dublin, in May, to act as a regional fulfillment and returns processing centre. Photograph: Lam Yik/Bloomberg

Chinese fast fashion giant Shein sold more than €7.9 billion worth of goods through its Irish-registered European arm in 2025, the last full year before the European Union (EU) introduced new charges on purchases of goods from outside the bloc.

Incorporated in 2020, Infinite Styles Ecommerce is the group’s main European entity and sole shareholder in a range of Shein-related trading companies in other EU countries, including France, Germany and Belgium. Its address is listed as Shein’s Europe, Middle East and Africa headquarters in Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2.

The company paid almost €17.5 million in corporation tax in Ireland last year, according to the consolidated group accounts.

It generated revenues of €8.2 billion, most of which was derived from sales of its products to the European market, which topped €7.97 billion in the year. Year-on-year, its revenues were down by around 16 per cent from €9.8 billion in 2024.

Still, the company reported after-tax profits of almost €117 million last year, down from €137.6 million in 2024. It employed 389 people on average in 2025, up from 254 in 2024.

EU import duty rules previously excluded goods valued at less than €150 from additional charges. However, in July, the bloc fast-tracked a reform of its customs regime, originally due to be implemented in 2028. Since July, goods valued up to €150 imported from a non-EU country are subject to a flat €3 charge.

[ New €3 charge means online shopping is now a lot more expensiveOpens in new window ]

The new regime is aimed at tackling a surge in online sales of goods from Chinese retail giants like Shein and Temu. The European Commission said almost six billion low-value items were directly shipped from countries outside the EU to consumers in the region last year.

Shein, which listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September, has continued to expand its presence in Ireland, opening a new 16,000-square-foot ecommerce logistics facility in Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, Co Dublin, in May, to act as a regional fulfilment and returns processing centre.

Separately, the group’s other main Irish entity, Infinite Fashion Ecommerce, reported a widening of its accumulated deficit to €367.2 million last year. The entity is an investment holding company, which holds the group’s stake in several US-registered trading and investment companies within the Shein structure.

The Irish Times reported last year the company posted a 30 per cent climb in revenues to €11.53 billion in 2024. However, in the 2025 filings, which were signed off by the directors in late September, the Shein subsidiary did not report revenues.

Shein has been asked for comment.

[ Combined €21bn revenues pass through fast-fashion giant Shein’s Irish subsidiariesOpens in new window ]