Fatal crash occurred on the N85 Lahinch Road shortly before 5.40pm on Friday. Photograph: Collins

A woman in her 60s has died following a crash in Ennis, Co Clare.

The incident occurred on the N85 Lahinch Road, shortly before 5.40pm on Friday.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of the collision and the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem is to take place in due course. No other injuries were reported.

The road remained closed early on Saturday for technical examination by Garda specialists. Local diversions were in place.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses, particularly road users who may have camera footage and who were on the N85 between 5.15pm and 5.45pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on (065) 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.