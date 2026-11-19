On Friday, Andy Burnham hopes a reset deal with the European Union breathes new life into the EU-UK relationship at their summit in Brussels. Yet two days earlier in the House of Commons, the UK prime minister had seemed more preoccupied with the undead, as he derided Tory Brexiteers as “zombies” who couldn’t accept Brexit had failed.

Yet the thing about zombies is they don’t stop coming at you and they are hard to kill off.

Will Burnham’s Brussels reset be enough to satisfy – for now – resurgent Remainers in Britain whose hopes of eventually rejoining the EU have been raised principally by the prime minister’s recent anti-Brexit tone?

Or will the deal fall short of the lofty expectations set by Burnham and, in the process, breathe new life into, not the EU-UK relationship, but the same Leave “zombies” who are increasingly galvanised by the prospect of a Labour rollback of Brexit?

“Britain is not in a position to turn its back on a potential deal” that could improve the UK economy, Burnham told the City of London in a big foreign policy speech this week. He has tried to sell the summit back home in Britain as a way of stimulating much-needed economic growth.

Andy Burnham gestures delivers a speech on foreign policy during the Lord Mayor's Banquet The City of London on Monday. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

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Meanwhile, senior EU officials are still trying to figure out if Burnham’s recent warm rhetoric towards the bloc is evidence of genuine entrenched belief, or of a pragmatic politician merely trying to mollify his counterparts during tough reset negotiations.

“The jury is out,” one European official told The Irish Times recently. “We don’t know where his heart is yet.”

It is expected the summit talks on the wording of an EU-UK reset deal will run to the wire on Friday morning, before a lunchtime press conference announcing an agreement.

Several items have already been signed off and are sure to be in the deal. Firstly, Britain and EU negotiators have finalised an agreement on food and veterinary standards to ease border checks on exports.

Secondly, British and bloc negotiators have also agreed the terms of an emissions trading system to eliminate border carbon taxes.

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The third item that seems locked in is a youth mobility scheme to allow young people from Britain and the EU to study, work and travel in each other’s areas. The numbers flowing each way may be 80,000-100,000 annually: horse-trading over the final figure is ongoing.

Burnham cited the agri-food and emissions deals in his City speech, as well as the possibility of further co-operation on migration and small boat crossings. He didn’t mention the youth mobility scheme

“If the deal [on Friday] delivers all of this, and I believe it can, it will easily pass the Makerfield Test and I will agree it,” said Burnham.

The “Makerfield test”, named after the Brexit-supporting Wigan constituency where Burnham won his Westminster seat this summer, holds that any new measures agreed with the EU must “improve the daily lives” of people in similarly neglected British areas.

A truck passes though the Dover port. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty

It is one of three conditions that Burnham says all elements of the reset must meet from a UK point of view. The others include nudging things closer to the soft Brexit that Burnham feels the UK really voted for in 2016. Third is sticking to the negotiating “red lines” – no return to EU membership, single market or customs union, or free movement – devised by his predecessor as Labour leader and prime minister, Keir Starmer.

Senior European officials, meanwhile, say Burnham’s ongoing reset of relations with the EU will soon “run out of road” due to the negotiating restrictions caused by the red lines.

It is believed two other issues – one where agreement is coveted by the EU and the other by Britain – may not be finalised in time for Friday, although the summit communique is expected to outline that some progress has been made towards future agreement.

The first of those item revolves around the tuition fees paid in UK universities by students from EU states. Bigger EU members such as Germany have homed in on this issue, pushing for a cut from the roughly £38,000 per student currently charged, closer to the £10,000 fees currently paid by British students.

The UK Labour government is still haggling over the figures, as it argues it will have to find cuts elsewhere to make up the financial difference for universities.

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The second item that will not be finalised during Friday’s summit is British inclusion in the “Made in Europe” (MiE) EU scheme to keep industrial supply chains within the bloc. Burnham wants agreement on this because he fears the Made in Europe scheme will damage British car manufacturing if his nation is excluded from it.

European officials, however, fear that China, which sells more than 300,000 cars annually in Britain, will use its trade there to dump surplus car parts inside the borders of the Made in Europe scheme.

“You can’t be open to MiE and open to Chinese cars at the same time,” said a European official. “The UK needs to make a choice.”

Meanwhile, the summit build-up dominated proceedings in Westminster for much of the week. Four days before the summit, a delegation of members of the European Parliament arrived in London for talks with British counterparts, through the EU-UK parliamentary partnership assembly (PPA).

Some of the European politicians in the PPA praised Burnham for attempting to reopen the debate over Britain’s membership of the EU, and for even raising the possibility that it might eventually rejoin.

“Burnham took a risk [reopening the debate],” said Sandro Gozi, an Italian-born MEP in France and ally of the French president Emmanuel Macron, speaking to a handful of Westminster reporters in a House of Commons committee room on Tuesday.

“He [Burnham] deserves to be supported for this. He says what we all see: that Brexit has been a disaster,” said Gozi, who also co-chairs the PPA.

The UK PPA co-chair, Labour MP for Battersea, Marsha de Cordova, said Britain now had the “evidence it didn’t have 10 years ago” about the damage Brexit would cause; Burnham cited figures suggesting a hit to the UK economy of 4-8 per cent.

“We are just days out from what I feel is a really important moment [the summit] for UK-EU relations,” she said, adding that if she had her way, Britain would “rejoin tomorrow”.

Britain’s future relationship is not formally on the agenda for Friday’s summit.

Burnham has indicated that only after the summit will he seek discussions with the EU on the future options that might be available to Britain, such as rejoining the bloc or the single market. EU officials, however, privately say they want Britain to first decide what relationship it wants before it talks to Brussels.

Meanwhile, the broadly co-operative mood between both sides continued to build this week in Westminster before the focus moved to Brussels.

On Tuesday evening, MP and MEP members of the PPA convened at Europe House, the EU’s London embassy near Westminster, for drinks and to look ahead to the summit.

The group was addressed by Tory peer Timothy Kirkhope, a former MEP and MP who said he didn’t want to be seen to be representing his Eurosceptic party on the issue of Brexit.

“I fully support the government’s approach to resetting our arrangements with the EU,” he said, deviating wildly from his party’s line.

“I’m a Tory ... I’m probably going to be chucked over a bridge or something.”

He might be if his party’s “zombies” get a hold of him.

Meanwhile, Burnham has business to attend to in Brussels.