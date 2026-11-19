Lorrie Hayman said about two thirds of the women she surveyed as part of research for her PhD felt they had an experience that could be described as sexual violence. Photograph: Justin Farrelly Photography

Many teenage girls have come to regard some forms of sexual violence as “a rite of passage”, while some young women have had their details posted on websites purporting to be for women with rape fantasies, a conference has heard.

The White Ribbon Ireland Conference, organised by the Men’s Development Network, took place in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday and explored the role men and boys can play in preventing gender-based violence.

A specialist nurse practitioner working at a sexual assault support unit in Cork said she has encountered victims of abuse ranging from seven months old to more than 90 years old.

However, when she visits schools to speak about the issues involved, teenage girls repeatedly suggest some types of incidents go unreported simply because they are so commonplace.

Margo Noonan, who works as a sexual assault forensic examiner, told The Irish Times of one occasion when she was describing a scenario in which there had been a sexual assault to a class of teenagers.

She said the girls told her: “Sure, that happens all the time. That’s normal for us. It’s like one of those things and you just have to get on with it.”

She said in many cases the girls she speaks with are not aware what has happened to them is sexual violence, and the boys do not understand they have perpetrated it. “This is because so many adults are afraid to talk about it,” she said.

Lorrie Hayman said about two thirds of the women she surveyed as part of research for her PhD felt they had an experience that could be described as sexual violence.

She said the range of experiences reported was wide, but that 88 per cent of women aged 18 to 24 had experienced cyber flashing, which is the non-consensual receipt of pornographic images, often accompanied by lewd messages.

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Others had their details posted on what purported to be websites for women with rape fantasies.

In the vast majority of cases, Hayman said, the women knew those responsible for the harassment, abuse or violence, but advances in technology meant it could continue even when the perpetrator lived in a different country.

She said a significant number of those she spoke with were critical of the “therapeutic approach” taken when they reported incidents.

“They went to support services and were told ‘we can offer you therapy’, and their critique of this was they were being asked to work on themselves, when that wasn’t something that they felt that they needed to do.

“What they wanted help with was things like cybersecurity, checking their devices to make sure there wasn’t spyware on them, help understanding internet security, more help with content removal, which can be really difficult.”

She said they also wanted “financial supports with issues like having to change phones or maintaining existing ones so as to retain evidence”.

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Seán Cooke, chief executive of the Men’s Development Network, said “positive engagement” with young men and boys as well as the support of older ones are essential elements of achieving the required “culture shift”.

The conference heard 86 per cent of all respondents to a survey agreed monitoring of a partner can become a form of control.

The survey showed 77 per cent of young men (18-34) and 67 per cent of young women said regular checking on where a partner is or who they are with has become normalised for their generation.

Addressing the opening of the event, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said he was “firmly committed to confronting the scourge of domestic sexual and gender-based violence”.

“We have to equip [young men] with the confidence and critical thinking skills to question what they encounter and to recognise the difference between healthy relationships and what they are being exposed to online,” he said.