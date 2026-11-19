Niamh Gray and James Kane, parents of Ben Kane, who died five days after his birth in February 2022. Photograph: Collins Courts

A couple have settled a High Court action against the HSE and the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin, over the death of their son five days after his birth.

Ben Kane was delivered at the hospital after an attempted home birth, but died on February 12th, 2022.

His parents, Niamh Gray and James Kane, have since fought for changes in home birth services, including better communication between midwives and hospitals.

At the High Court on Thursday, Judge Paul Coffey commended the couple, from Lusk, Co Dublin, for their efforts to see key recommendations arising from a systems analysis review that followed Ben’s death implemented.

Bruce Antoniotti, counsel for the couple, instructed by solicitor Rachael Liston, told the court there had been no concern in relation to the appropriateness of a home birth.

Niamh Gray and James Kane with a photograph of their son Ben. Photograph: Collins Courts

Gray’s waters broke at 8am on February 6th, 2022. But when it emerged in the early hours that the baby could not be delivered at home, she was transferred to hospital.

Counsel said it was their case that proper tests should have been ascertained sooner, and that if Gray had been transferred to hospital earlier, Ben would be alive and well.

In a letter to the couple read to the court, the HSE apologised “for any aspect of care that could have contributed to a different outcome for baby Ben” and said it accepted the recommendations made after the system analysis review.

The National Maternity Hospital, in a letter read to the court, expressed “sincere and deepest sympathies” on the baby’s death. It also accepted the findings of the system analysis review and apologised “for any aspect of care that could have contributed to a different outcome.

“We are also truly sorry that our bereavement care after Ben’s death did not meet your needs and for the added distress this has caused,” it added.

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In the proceedings, it was claimed the delivery and immediate aftermath of the birth were profoundly shocking for both parents.

Gray was in severe distress and pain during the latter stage of her labour and, when Ben was born, he was limp and required resuscitation, it was claimed.

The baby was diagnosed as suffering from hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy. Ben was put on palliative care on February 11th and died the next day.

Outside the Four Courts, Gray, with James Kane by her side, said Ben was missed every day.

“He is missing from every memory we make. Our grief does not fade; we are just learning to carry it. This is a pain no parent should ever know,” she said.

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“Knowing that policy change has already taken place due to Ben’s death was very important to us.

“We hope that these changes will ensure that no other family experiences what we have, and no other precious baby loses their life.”

Kane said it was very important for Ben’s legacy that they fought for change.

“Nothing was ever going to bring Ben back, but if his little life can maybe save a few parents and families going through such a travesty, that is the little mark he has made on this world.”