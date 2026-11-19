Irishman Philip Lane will be a tough act to follow in Frankfurt, but 57-year-old Brunnermeier is a man with ideas – and a profile. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

It’s not quite Succession, but expect at least some drama over the Berlin-Paris deal for the top European Central Bank (ECB) jobs. .

On Tuesday, Germany’s federal finance ministry nominated Markus Brunnermeier to be the next ECB chief economist. The move is part of a wider deal that will see Spain’s Pablo Hernández de Cos become the ECB’s next president. Christine Lagarde’s premature departure in February triggered the musical chairs.

If appointed, Bavarian-born economist Brunnermeier would be the first German to hold the post of chief economist since 2011, following on from Otmar Issing and Jürgen Stark.

Irishman Philip Lane will be a tough act to follow in Frankfurt, but the 57-year-old German is a man with ideas – and a profile.

In his quarter-century at Princeton University, Brunnermeier has become a reliable and pointed financial commentator in US media, not even bothering to hide his contempt for Trump’s tariffs.

Beyond regular TV and newspaper interviews, Brunnermeier is the face of his own YouTube channel. The awkwardly titled Markus’ Academy offers viewers so much more than just the greatest German-inflected English since Albert Einstein.

Brunnermeier’s multi-part video on banking is particularly memorable, both for his rolling Rs and his whistle-stop tour of concepts like liquidity spirals – a favourite topic of his – and the “paradox of prudence”.

It may be Irish sensitivity that saw Cantillon’s ears prick up at the section covering the “doom loop between banking and sovereign risk”. All of this underlines not just Brunnermeier’s competence, but also his love of the spotlight.

Lane was smart enough to know he couldn’t – and shouldn’t – compete with Lagarde. But will Brunnermeier take a back seat to his Spanish boss? Either way, the German nominee shows an interesting shift in Berlin thinking on fiscal matters.

Rather than putting forward a dogmatic debt-doom merchant, Brunnermeier’s years in the US have left their mark. His interviews are peppered with magic words: flexibility, pragmatism, optimism, incentives for initiative.

The deal is not quite done yet, but given growing fiscal concerns over France and others, the prospect of a flexible Bavarian alongside a Spanish ECB president might give some in Berlin a stomachache.

But, as Lagarde might say: plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.