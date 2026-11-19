Does the gag still work now that everyone is in on the joke about fake documentarian Philomena Cunk? That is the question posed by the new series Cunk on Cinema (BBC Two, Thursday, 10pm), in which Diane Morgan’s dim-witted presenter interviews Benedict Cumberbatch, critic Mark Kermode and sundry academics, journalists and screenwriters. Can you do it if everyone knows it’s for laughs?

The question presents itself early in the first episode when she asks Benedict Cumberbatch where she has seen him before. In a Marvel movie, he wonders? Or perhaps The Imitation Game (he does not mention his biggest hit, Sherlock). No, says Cunk – it was out and about somewhere. Oh, he says, perfectly aware of what is going on.

Oddly, the series functions quite successfully as a primer on the history of cinema. In episode one, Cunk/Morgan takes us from the early innovations of Edison and the Lumière brothers to the breakthroughs of Eisenstein’s Battleship Potemkin (“Batsh-t Pumpkin”) and German expressionism.

Where things work less well are the gags, which have the sort of signposts you usually see when you’re driving to Electric Picnic – for instance, an early zinger about Ben Affleck being boring or people in the 19th century looking like they belonged in a craft brewery. That’s despite an obvious boost to production values – this is a BBC-Netflix co-production – which allows Cunk to recreate, with pretend disastrous consequences, Buster Keaton’s famous falling house stunt from Steamboat Bill, Jr.

There are still some humorous moments – such as when she wonders how the “monkey” in King Kong was convinced to stay still for the stop-motion animation, or why Hitler didn’t carry on with his acting career after Triumph of the Will. She also conjures up Keaton’s voice using AI and shows him doing bunny hops on a BMX – a wry way of explaining that yes, AI is coming for us all, like Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator.

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But, much like Ali G, the Cunk joke of a “thick” person getting their own TV show isn’t ageing particularly well – and questions are being asked about the class and regional prejudices that it lays bare. After all, we are not laughing with Cunk, but at her – a supposedly poorly educated person from the historically deprived north of England (both Cunk and Morgan are from Greater Manchester). That said, as an introduction to film, Cunk on Cinema actually has a lot going for it. The biggest joke of all is that this is a better documentary than a comedy.

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