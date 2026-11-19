Hello and welcome to live coverage of the team announcement for Ireland’s match against South Africa in the Nations Championship on Saturday. It has been an incident-packed week already, with Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus getting banned for six matches for comments he made in the press conference about the defeat to France last weekend. Sam Prendergast also had a citing dismissed over a tackle he made against Fiji.

With Prendergast set to start at outhalf, there are other points of interest, most notably at number eight where Dan Sheehan could be selected there for the first time for Ireland. The official team announcement is at 2pm.